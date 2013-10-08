MUMBAI Oct 8 Indian guar seed futures ended 2 percent higher on Tuesday on bargain-buying, supported by some local inquiries for the new crop, though supplies from the new season harvest and expectations of higher production capped the gain.

* Arrivals from the new season have started in small quantities and would gain pace gradually.

* The November contract ended up 2.37 percent at 5,180 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell more than 34 percent between Sept. 12 and Oct. 7.

* Spot guar rose 274.30 rupees to 5,860 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose more than 2 percent due to a pick-up in local buying and on fresh overseas inquiries.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery ended 1.36 percent higher at 5,050 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a high of 5,120 rupees.

* Spot turmeric prices rose 58.05 rupees to 4,968.45 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures jumped more than 2 percent to their highest level in nearly six weeks on good demand in the spot market for new season supplies that have been disrupted due to rainfall in top producer Madhya Pradesh in the last five days.

* The key November soybean contract ended up 2.21 percent at 3,630.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract earlier rose to 3,623 rupees, the highest level since Aug. 29.

* The key November soyoil contract ended 1.98 percent higher at 688.75 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for November edged up 1.35 percent to 3,603 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans edged up 5 rupees to 3,546 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 10.05 rupees to 695.70 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed up 25.80 rupees to 3,663.90 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures eased in thin volume trade on sluggish demand from bulk consumers amid build-up in inventory due to surplus production in three straight years.

* The key November contract ended down 0.10 percent at 2,892 rupees per 100 kg. The contract fell to 2,887 rupees on Sept. 28, the lowest in more than 15 months.

* Spot sugar eased 4.35 rupees to 2,933.20 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera futures rose on demand from overseas buyers, though higher supplies in local markets and prospects of better sowing weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery ended up 0.44 percent at 13,077.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a contract low of 12,800 rupees on Oct. 4.

* Spot jeera fell 29.2 rupees to 13,300 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on prospects of better sowing due to ample rains and mounting stocks, though some improvement in local demand ahead of festivals limited the downside.

* The November chana contract ended down 0.64 percent at 3,088 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana rose 39.95 rupees to 3,115.40 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)