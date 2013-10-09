MUMBAI Oct 9 Indian sugar futures fell on Wednesday to their lowest level in nearly 16 months on weak demand amid higher carry-forward stocks and a forecast of surplus output for the fourth straight year.

* The key November contract ended down 0.14 percent at 2,888 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It had fallen to 2,882 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since June 18, 2012.

* Spot sugar rose 12.80 rupees to 2,946 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures rose to their highest in six weeks on tight supplies in spot markets as heavy rainfall disrupted harvesting of the oilseed.

* The key November soybean contract ended up 0.32 percent at 3,642 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract had earlier risen to 3,693 rupees, the highest since Aug. 28.

* The key November soyoil contract ended 0.81 percent higher at 694.30 rupees per 10 kg, after rising to 700 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Sept. 4.

* The rapeseed contract for November edged up 0.11 percent to 3,607 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans jumped 48 rupees to 3,594 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 10.50 rupees to 703.50 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 36.10 rupees to 3,700 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell as higher carry-forward stocks and the good condition of the sown crop weighed on sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery ended 0.83 percent lower at 5,008 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric prices rose 41.95 rupees to 5,010.40 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell as higher-than-expected supplies in local markets and prospects of better sowing weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery ended 0.38 percent lower at 13,027.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 50 rupees to 13,350 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose about 4 percent as concerns over the quality of the crop and a delay in arrivals of the new season crop due to rains aided buying.

* The November contract ended up 3.99 percent at 5,470 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot guar rose 340 rupees to 6,200 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on expectations of a pick-up in local demand in the festival season, though hopes of better sowing and mounting stocks limited the upside.

* India will celebrate festivals such as Dussehra this month and Diwali in the first week of November.

* The November chana contract ended up 0.52 percent at 3,104 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana ended 11.70 rupees higher at 3,127.10 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)