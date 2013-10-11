MUMBAI Oct 11 Indian turmeric futures fell on Friday due to weak demand from local buyers amid large stocks and satisfactory condition of the sown crop.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery ended 1.92 percent lower at 4,798 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot turmeric prices fell 63.10 rupees to 4,926 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera futures fell on expectations of higher area under cultivation due to adequate rains in the top producer Gujarat state, and on higher supplies.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery ended down 0.45 percent at 12,860 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 23.9 rupees to 13,390.6 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean and soyoil futures eased after hitting their contract highs on profit-taking, driven by losses in overseas prices and a stronger rupee, though thin supplies in spot markets limited the downside.

* The key November soybean contract ended down 0.92 percent at 3,647 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,709 rupees earlier in the day.

* The key November soyoil contract ended 0.77 percent lower at 696.10 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 705.9 rupees earlier in the day.

* The rapeseed contract for November jumped 1.44 percent to 3,654 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 15 rupees to 3,621 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil edged up 1.75 rupees to 715.15 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 20.45 rupees to 3,712.10 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell to the lowest level in nearly 16 months on surplus supplies that some industry officials fear would led cash-crunched mills sell the sweetener by cutting prices.

* The key November contract ended down 0.38 percent at 2,882 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after falling to 2,878 rupees, the lowest level since June 18, 2012.

* Spot sugar edged up 7.05 rupees to 2,910.50 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose on bargain-buying supported by a delay in arrivals of the new season crop due to unfavourable weather.

* The November contract ended up 1.32 percent at 5,340 rupees per 100 kg. It fell nearly 32 percent between Sept. 12 and Oct. 10.

* Spot guar fell 100 rupees to 5,900 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose as hopes of a rise in local demand in the festive season supported buying, though expectations of better sowing due to ample rains capped gains.

* The November chana contract ended up 1.38 percent at 3,159 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana edged down 15.85 rupees to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)