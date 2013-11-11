MUMBAI Nov 11 Indian soyoil futures rose on Monday on a weak rupee and an increase in overseas edible oil prices, while soybean ended steady as rising supplies in local spot markets offset demand.

* Rapeseed futures fell as the sowing of the winter-sown oilseed gained pace in key growing areas.

* Malaysian palm oil futures inched up on Monday, snapping four straight days of losses as investors squared positions ahead of a key industry report on stocks and output.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee hit a two-month low on Monday.

* The key December soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.98 percent at 729 Indian rupees ($11.53)per 10 kg.

* The key December soybean contract ended unchanged at 3,969 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for December eased 0.29 percent to 3,818 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans jumped 41 rupees to 3,966 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil fell by 9.40 rupees to 725.65 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 10 rupees to 3,825 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures dropped due to poor demand and ample stocks with mills, and many trade and industry officials believe the contract could fall further.

* The key December contract finished down 0.25 percent at 2,837 rupees per 100 kg.

* India started the new sugar-marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. The country is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar edged up by 2 rupees to 2,874 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on value buying, though significant stocks and conducive weather for sowing and adequate soil moisture restricted the upside.

* Farmers have started sowing chana in the major cultivating regions.

* The December chana contract closed up 0.71 percent at 3,133 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has fallen more than 5 percent between Sept. 13 and Nov. 9.

* Spot chana rose 5 rupees to 3,067 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying this year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell due to higher spot supplies, mounting stocks and sluggish overseas demand.

* Supplies from the new harvest have started coming into local markets in small quantities and will increase in the coming weeks.

* The December contract finished down 2.58 percent at 4,910 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot guar fell 250 rupees to 4,880 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures struck a contract low due to large stocks, favourable weather for sowing and prospects of a higher area under cultivation.

* Sowing of jeera has started in some areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for December delivery fell 0.88 percent to 12,340 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 12,307.5 rupees earlier in the day.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was 71 rupees down at 12,856 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures dropped on mounting carry-forward stocks and subdued overseas demand.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery closed down 1.47 percent at 4,690 rupees per 100 kg.

* Carry-forward stocks are large from the old crop, while local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new crop from February, spot traders said.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric was almost steady at 4,831 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 63.2 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)