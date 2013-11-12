MUMBAI Nov 12 Indian soyoil futures rose for a second straight session on Tuesday on gains in overseas edible oil prices and weakness in the local currency, which makes imports costlier.

* Soybeans fell as prices eased in the spot market due to rising supplies, while rapeseed rose as old stocks are depleting amid good demand from oil mills.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, and raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee hit a near nine-week low on Tuesday.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up in tight trade on Tuesday on optimism that slower production of the tropical oil will keep stockpiles in check this year, but concerns about sluggish export demand capped gains.

* The key December soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.54 percent at 740.25 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key December soybean contract eased 0.10 percent to 3,965 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for December rose 1.13 percent to 3,861 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 16 rupees to 3,950 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was up 1.35 rupees at 727 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was down one rupee at 3,824 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell to their lowest level in one-and-a-half years because of ample supplies and a forecast for surplus production, though a delay in cane crushing in key states limited the downside.

* The key December contract ended down 0.32 percent at 2,828 rupees per 100 kg. It fell to 2,825 rupees earlier in the day, its lowest since June 9, 2012.

* India started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* Sugar cane crushing normally starts in the first week of November in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the country's top two producing states, but this year it has been delayed as farmers and mills could not agree over cane price.

* Spot sugar edged up 2 rupees to 2,876 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

* The government on Tuesday doubled the limit for registration of sugar exports contracts to 50,000 tonnes per application, which could help in accelerating exports.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose as a pick-up in local buying at lower levels helped to offset favourable weather and adequate soil moisture for sowing and significant stocks.

* Chickpea is a winter-sown crop for which sowing starts in October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which is expected to smoothen the sowing process.

* The December chana contract closed up 0.70 percent at 3,155 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana rose 33 rupees to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose on bargain-buying, though rising spot supplies and expectations of higher output limited the upside.

* Supplies from the new harvest have started gaining pace into local markets.

* The December contract rose 1.22 percent to 4,970 rupees per 100 kg. It fell 2.58 percent in the previous day.

* Spot guar edged up 20 rupees to 4,900 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on short-covering, though prospects of better sowing due to favourable weather and mounting stocks restricted the upside.

* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for December delivery finished up 0.14 percent at 12,357.50 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract low of 12,307.5 rupees on Monday.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was 9 rupees down at 12,847 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures were up on some improvement in the local demand, though large carry-forward stocks and weak exports limited the upside.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery ended up 0.98 percent at 4,736 rupees per 100 kg. The contract fell more than 15 percent between Sept. 3 and Nov. 11.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric climbed 29 rupees higher to 4,860 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)