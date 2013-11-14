MUMBAI Nov 14 Indian soyoil futures eased on Thursday, following losses in overseas edible oil prices and on gains in the local currency, while soybeans fell on profit-taking due to a decline in demand from millers in spot markets.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower as investors turned cautious about risky bets, but uncertainty about supplies of competing edible oil from the Philippines propped up prices.

* A gain in the rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, and promises lower returns from oilmeal exports. The rupee gained on Thursday.

* Rapeseed futures reflected the sentiment in the soy complex.

* The key December soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.72 percent at 726.25 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key December soybean contract fell 0.81 percent to 3,865 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for December eased 0.05 percent to 3,814 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 3.75 rupees to 721.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 30 rupees to 3,903 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 5 rupees to 3,823 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended flat near their lowest in about one-and-a-half years as bargain-buying offset surplus stocks.

* The key December contract ended unchanged at 2,807 rupees per 100 kg. It fell to 2,804 rupees in the previous session, its lowest since June 2012.

* Spot sugar was unchanged at 2,873 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra, a dealer said.

* India started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures jumped due to a fall in local supplies and a pick-up in buying by mills that helped offset expectations of higher output.

* The December contract closed up 2.33 percent at 5,270 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar jumped 320 rupees to 5,320 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, rose on concerns farmers in top producing Madhya Pradesh may divert area under chana to wheat.

* Chickpea is a winter-sown crop, sowing for which starts in October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which is expected to smoothen the sowing process.

* The December chana contract rose 0.92 percent to 3,176 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana edged up 10 rupees to 3,129 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on some fresh export demand, while ongoing sowing operations and favourable weather capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for December delivery finished up 0.34 percent at 12,455 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was 8 rupees up at 12,883 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures eased on ample carry-forward stocks.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery eased 0.61 percent to 4,852 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 66 rupees to 4,987 rupees per 100 kg.

* Local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new crop from February, spot traders said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)