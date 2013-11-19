MUMBAI Nov 19 Indian turmeric futures rose on Tuesday on firm cues from the local market and expectations of a pick-up in export demand.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery ended up 4.87 percent at 5,330 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot turmeric prices rose 108.85 rupees to 5,289.30 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

OILSEEDS

* Indian soyoil and rapeseed futures eased, tracking a drop in overseas edible oil prices and a stronger rupee, though robust demand in local spot markets limited the downside.

* The key December soyoil contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.97 percent at 709.95 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key December soybean contract gained 0.34 percent to 3,820.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for December ended down 0.32 percent at 3,781 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 30 rupees to 3,834 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 0.55 rupee to 705.90 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was flat at 3,830 rupees.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose on value-buying, supported by a pick-up in local demand from mills, despite supplies from the new season harvest and expectations of higher output.

* The December contract ended up 3.85 percent at 5,400 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract fell more than 32 percent between Sept. 12 and Nov. 18.

* Spot guar rose 226.85 rupees to 5,320.60 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures dropped to their lowest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, hurt by mounting supplies and softening demand from bulk consumers due to the winter season.

* The key December contract ended down 0.43 percent at 2,807 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell to 2,801 rupees earlier in the day, its lowest since June 8, 2012.

* Spot sugar edged down 5.15 rupees to 2,882.15 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on sluggish spot demand, sufficient stocks and favourable weather for sowing.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state. However, in other states, area under cultivation is likely to be higher than in the previous year, spot traders said.

* The December chana contract ended down 2.69 percent at 3,138 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana fell 48.90 rupees to 3,126.10 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera futures fell on higher-than-expected supplies and prospects of better crop due to good sowing operations and favourable weather.

* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for December delivery ended down 0.92 percent at 12,692.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 28.8 rupees to 13,100 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)