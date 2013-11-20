MUMBAI Nov 20 Indian sugar futures rose on Wednesday from their lowest level in nearly one-and-a-half years amid expectations that the government will soon come out with policy decisions to expedite cane crushing, stalled due to pricing issues in major producing state.

* The key December contract ended up 0.32 percent at 2,816 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell to 2,801 rupees in the previous session, its lowest since June 8, 2012.

* Spot sugar edged up 3 rupees to 2,885 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

* The government is considering to take measures to help indebted sugar mills in eight to 10 days, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar told reporters on Wednesday, as the government aims to break the deadlock between farmers and mills over cane price.

* The northern sate of Uttar Pradesh has decided to keep the minimum support price for cane at 280 rupees per 100 kg, unchanged from the previous year, traders said.

* "The profit margin of farmers, which was 20 percent last year, has now been reduced to 11 percent on government calculation. It will definitely impact next year's production," said Sudhir Panwar, the president of Lucknow-based Kishan Jagriti Manch, a farmers' lobby group.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell due to new season supplies and expectations of higher output.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to an expansion in area under cultivation and good rains, spot traders said.

* The December contract ended down 1.48 percent at 5,320 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 30 percent between Sept. 12 and Nov. 19.

* Spot guar slipped 11.50 rupees to 5,309.10 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell as investors booked profit after the recent rally in prices and on sluggish demand from local and overseas buyers, and favourable weather for the sown crop.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery ended down 1.16 percent at 5,268 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 39 rupees to 5,250 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera futures rose on some export demand, though higher-than-expected supplies and prospects of better crop due to favourable weather capped the gains.

* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for December delivery ended up 0.65 percent at 12,775 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 55.5 rupees to 13,044.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on weak spot demand, sufficient stocks and favourable weather for sowing.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The December chana contract ended down 0.06 percent at 3,136 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 2.69 percent in the previous session.

* Spot chana fell 33.90 rupees to 3,092.2 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

OILSEEDS

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose, following gains in overseas edible oil prices and on strong demand in local spot markets amid limited supplies.

* The key December soybean contract rose 0.38 percent to 3,835 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for December ended up 0.05 percent at 3,783 rupees per 100 kg.

* The most-active soyoil for December ended 0.39 percent higher at 712.70 rupees per 10 kgs.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans edged up 4 rupees to 3,838 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 0.60 rupees to 706.50 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 3.70 rupees at 3,833.70 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar & Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)