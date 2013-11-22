MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
rose on Friday to their highest levels in more than a week on
declining supplies in the spot market amid healthy demand.
* The key December soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.19 percent at
3,914.5 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,950 rupees earlier,
the highest level since Nov. 13.
* The key December soyoil contract ended up 0.59
percent at 732.65 rupees per 10 kg, after rising to 737.8
rupees, the highest level since Nov. 12.
* The rapeseed contract for December closed up 0.58
percent at 3,841 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans
jumped 45 rupees to 3,960 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose
10.50 rupees to 728.95 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose 26 rupees to 3,886 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures rose on bargain buying and a delay in
cane crushing in key producing states, though ample supplies
capped the upside.
* The key December contract closed 0.57 percent up
at 2,839 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell to 2,801 rupees
earlier this week, its lowest since June 8, 2012.
* Spot sugar edged up 8 rupees to 2,893 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures rose on some short-covering, though
arrivals from the new season crop amid weak demand and
expectations of higher output weighed on sentiment.
* The December contract ended up 0.56 percent at
5,240 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 2.07 percent in
the previous session.
* Spot guar fell 58 rupees to 5,142 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to weak demand
in the local market, sufficient stocks and favourable weather
for sowing.
* The December chana contract ended down 0.48
percent at 3,087 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot chana fell 22 rupees to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
SPICES
Indian turmeric futures rose on export demand and
expectations of a pick-up in demand from north India.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December
delivery closed 3.97 percent up at 5,290 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot turmeric prices fell 11 rupees to 5,260 rupees per
100 kg in Nizamabad.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures ended higher on export demand, though
prospects of better crop due to favourable weather restricted
the upside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for December delivery
ended up 1.45 percent at 12,895 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* Spot jeera fell 11 rupees to 13,031 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)