MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Friday to their highest levels in more than a week on declining supplies in the spot market amid healthy demand.

* The key December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.19 percent at 3,914.5 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,950 rupees earlier, the highest level since Nov. 13.

* The key December soyoil contract ended up 0.59 percent at 732.65 rupees per 10 kg, after rising to 737.8 rupees, the highest level since Nov. 12.

* The rapeseed contract for December closed up 0.58 percent at 3,841 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans jumped 45 rupees to 3,960 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 10.50 rupees to 728.95 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 26 rupees to 3,886 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose on bargain buying and a delay in cane crushing in key producing states, though ample supplies capped the upside.

* The key December contract closed 0.57 percent up at 2,839 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell to 2,801 rupees earlier this week, its lowest since June 8, 2012.

* Spot sugar edged up 8 rupees to 2,893 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose on some short-covering, though arrivals from the new season crop amid weak demand and expectations of higher output weighed on sentiment.

* The December contract ended up 0.56 percent at 5,240 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 2.07 percent in the previous session.

* Spot guar fell 58 rupees to 5,142 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to weak demand in the local market, sufficient stocks and favourable weather for sowing.

* The December chana contract ended down 0.48 percent at 3,087 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana fell 22 rupees to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures rose on export demand and expectations of a pick-up in demand from north India.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery closed 3.97 percent up at 5,290 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 11 rupees to 5,260 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures ended higher on export demand, though prospects of better crop due to favourable weather restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for December delivery ended up 1.45 percent at 12,895 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 11 rupees to 13,031 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)