MUMBAI Nov 25 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Monday due to weak demand in spot markets, a strong rupee and as sowing of rapeseed gained momentum in key producing areas.

* The key December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 1.88 percent at 3,851.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the key December soyoil contract fell 0.88 percent to 726.10 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for December was down 1.30 percent at 3,792 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Mumbai spot market soyoil dropped 10.50 rupees to 724.50 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 45 rupees to 3,855 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell on sluggish demand from bulk consumers and ample supplies, though a delay in cane crushing and expectations of an increase in import duty limited the downside.

* The key December contract ended down 0.35 percent at 2,857 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell to 2,801 rupees last week, its lowest since June 8, 2012.

* Spot sugar edged up 6 rupees to 2,892 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell as supplies from the new season crop hit the market amid sluggish local and export demand, while expectations of higher output also weighed on sentiment.

* The December contract closed 2.84 percent down at 5,130 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar fell 117 rupees to 5,083 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to sufficient stocks and favourable weather for sowing, though concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh to wheat restricted the fall.

* The December chana contract fell 0.22 percent to 3,099 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana rose 12 rupees to 3,073 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to some fresh export inquiries and on hopes of a pick-up in demand from north India.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery ended up 0.27 percent at 5,240 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric prices rose 12 rupees to 5,272 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on good progress in sowing, aided by favourable weather and prospects of a better crop.

* The actively traded jeera contract for December delivery ended down 1.23 percent at 12,662.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 60 rupees to 12,931 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)