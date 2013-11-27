MUMBAI Nov 27 Indian soybean futures rose on Wednesday on limited supplies in spot markets and gains in the overseas market.

* The key December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.20 percent at 3,885.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the December soyoil contract rose 0.31 percent to 724.05 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for December ended 0.34 percent up at 3,794 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 25 rupees to 3,938 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil eased 2.5 rupees to 721.4 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 3 rupees at 3,853 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged higher on bargain buying, driven by a delay in cane crushing and hopes the government would take steps to arrest falling prices.

* The key December contract ended up 0.46 percent at 2,844 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell to 2,801 rupees last week, its lowest since June 8, 2012.

* Spot sugar fell 12 rupees to 2,885 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell, weighed by higher arrivals from the new season crop, weak demand from exporters and expectations of higher output.

* The December contract ended down 3.13 percent at 4,950 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar fell 100 rupees to 4,900 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell as ongoing sowing operations and conducive weather weighed on sentiment, though concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh to wheat restricted the fall.

* The December chana contract fell 0.59 percent to close at 3,048 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana fell 15 rupees to 3,058 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell due to profit-taking, supported by lower-than-expected export demand and large stocks.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery ended down 0.83 percent at 5,278 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract rose 13 percent between Nov. 6 and Nov. 26.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 17 rupees to 5,315 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to ongoing sowing operations, conducive weather and prospects of a better crop.

* The actively traded jeera for December delivery ended down 0.75 percent at 12,662.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 82 rupees to 12,904 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)