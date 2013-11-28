MUMBAI Nov 28 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures eased on Thursday, following overseas markets and on sluggish demand in local spot markets.

* The key December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.32 percent at 3,872.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the December soyoil contract fell 0.33 percent to 721.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for December ended down 0.34 percent at 3,781 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans eased 8 rupees to 3,930 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil fell 3.75 rupees to 717.65 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 6 rupees at 3,847 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell on ample supplies due to surplus production in three straight years, though a delay in cane crushing and hopes the government would take steps to arrest falling prices limited the downside.

* The key December contract ended down 0.53 percent at 2,829 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell to 2,801 rupees last week, its lowest since June 8, 2012.

* Spot sugar was almost steady at 2,885 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell due to large supplies from the new crop amid weak demand from mills and expectations of higher output.

* The December contract ended down 2.22 percent at 4,840 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar fell 100 rupees to 4,800 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures slipped due to weak cues from the spot market, ongoing sowing operations and conducive weather.

* The December chana contract fell 0.23 percent to 3,041 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana edged down 3 rupees to 3,055 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures rose due to a pick-up in demand from north India and on some concerns over the quality of the crop due to excessive rains.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery ended up 2.50 percent at 5,410 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric prices rose 35 rupees to 5,350 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures ended higher on fresh demand from exporters and hopes of a pick-up in local demand, though ongoing sowing operations and prospects of a better crop capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera for December delivery ended up 0.61 percent at 12,740 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera edged up 19 rupees to 12,923 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)