MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian rapeseed and soyoil edged lower on Friday, tracking overseas markets and on sluggish demand in the spot market.

* The December soyoil contract fell 0.40 percent to close at 718.75 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, while the key December soybean contract edged up 0.05 percent at 3,874.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for December ended down 0.56 percent at 3,760 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 16 rupees to 3,946 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil fell 5.1 rupees to 712.55 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was down 6 rupees at 3,841 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell due to weak overseas and local demand, and on higher supplies from mills saddled with massive stocks of the sweetener.

* The key December contract ended down 0.32 percent at 2,820 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar fell 15 rupees to 2,870 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell due to lack of demand from local and overseas buyers, higher spot supplies from the new crop and expectations of higher output.

* The December contract fell 1.24 percent to close at 4,780 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar fell 100 rupees to 4,700 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on some lower-level buying supported by a pick-up in local demand, though ongoing sowing operations and conducive weather restricted the upside.

* The December chana contract rose 1.32 percent to close at 3,081 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana rose 9 rupees to 3,064 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell on mounting stocks and weak exports as buyers awaited supplies from the new season crop.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery ended down 3.84 percent at 5,202 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric prices rose 12 rupees to 5,362 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to sowing operations, favourable weather and prospects of a better crop.

* The actively traded jeera for December delivery ended down 1.37 percent at 12,565 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 33 rupees to 12,890 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)