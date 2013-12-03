MUMBAI Dec 3 Indian sugar futures fell on Tuesday to their lowest level in more than two years on weak demand and as ample carry forward stocks amid forecast of surplus production for the fourth straight year dampened sentiment.

* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* The key January contract closed down 0.4 percent at 2,797 rupees ($44.92) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It fell to 2,787 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Nov. 8, 2011.

* Spot sugar nudged 2 rupees down to 2,876 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL:

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on profit-taking driven by a softening in overseas prices and as soybean supplies are likely to rise in the local spot markets.

* A rise in the area under rapeseed cultivation and weak demand also put pressure on prices.

* U.S. soybean futures dropped 1.1 percent on Monday, their biggest decline in more than two weeks, while Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower for the third straight day on Tuesday, hurt by weaker-than-expected exports.

* The key January soybean contract dropped 3.07 percent to 3,789 rupees per 100 kg, while the January soyoil fell 1.43 percent to 706 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for January finished down 1 percent at 3,764 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans dropped 57 rupees to 3,875 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil edged lower 3.35 rupees to 701.80 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 12 rupees to 3,788 rupees.

GUAR SEED:

Indian guar seed futures rose on bargain buying, driven by a slight drop in supplies in the spot market.

* The December contract finished up 2.15 percent at 4,760 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot guar rose 78 rupees to 4,700 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS:

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures dropped on ample stocks and as conducive weather accelerated sowing.

* The December chana contract fell 2.5 percent to 2,932 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana fell 42 rupees to 2,975 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

JEERA:

Indian jeera futures hit a contract low on sluggish local demand and expectations of a rise in production due to higher sowing.

* The actively traded jeera for December delivery closed down 0.24 percent at 12,337.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 12,180 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot jeera rose 65 rupees to 12,865 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures ended steady as pressure from large carry-forward stocks and the upcoming supply season were offset by local demand in the northern part of the country.

* The key December contract edged up 0.12 percent to 4,988 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 121 rupees to 5,241 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad. ($1 = 62.2600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)