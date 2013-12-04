MUMBAI Dec 4 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures
rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in overseas palm oil prices
and on thin soybean supplies in the local spot markets, though a
rise in the area under rapeseed cultivation capped the upside.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday, snapping a
three-session losing streak on concerns that the worsening
monsoon floods in key palm-growing areas would disrupt
production of the tropical oil.
* The key January soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.67 percent at
3,814.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the January soyoil rose
1 percent to 713.15 rupees per 10 kg.
* The rapeseed contract for January ended up 1.33
percent at 3,814 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans
dropped 37 rupees to 3,838 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil edged
3.55 rupees lower to 698.25 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 4 rupees to 3,792 rupees.
SUGAR:
Indian sugar futures fell for a third straight day to hit
their lowest in more than two years as supplies were rising due
to ongoing cane crushing amid weak demand from bulk consumers.
* The key January contract ended 0.5 percent lower
at 2,783 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 2,775 rupees
earlier in the day, the lowest level since Nov. 8, 2011.
* Spot sugar nudged up 2 rupees to 2,878 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
GUAR SEED:
Indian guar seed futures rose on value buying supported by a
pick-up in demand from mills at lower levels, while the
withdrawal of a special margin also aided sentiment.
* India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) withdrew a 10 percent special margin on the long side of
all guar seed and guar gum contracts with effect from Wednesday.
* The December contract rose 2.73 percent to 4,890
rupees per 100 kg. The contract fell more than 10 percent
between Nov. 20 and Dec. 3.
* Spot guar seed rose 157 rupees to 4,857 rupees per 100 kg
at Jodhpur.
CHICKPEAS:
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on buying at lower
levels, supported by expectations of a pick-up in local demand
though ongoing sowing operations capped the gains.
* The December chana contract rose 0.44 percent to
2,945 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 2,911 rupees, a
level last seen on Oct. 7.
* Chana rose by 25 rupees to 2,855 rupees per 100 kg in the
Bikaner spot market in Rajasthan.
JEERA:
Indian jeera futures rose on export demand though ongoing
sowing and prospects of a better crop capped the gains.
* The actively traded jeera for December delivery
finished up 0.91 percent at 12,450 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera fell 25 rupees to 12,840 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
TURMERIC:
Indian turmeric futures rose on hopes of improvement in
local demand in the winter season, while excessive rains in
Andhra Pradesh raised concerns about the quality of the crop.
* The key December contract finished up 1.84 percent
at 5,080 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric prices inched down a rupee to 5,240 rupees
per 100 kg in Nizamabad.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)