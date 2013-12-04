MUMBAI Dec 4 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in overseas palm oil prices and on thin soybean supplies in the local spot markets, though a rise in the area under rapeseed cultivation capped the upside.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday, snapping a three-session losing streak on concerns that the worsening monsoon floods in key palm-growing areas would disrupt production of the tropical oil.

* The key January soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.67 percent at 3,814.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the January soyoil rose 1 percent to 713.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for January ended up 1.33 percent at 3,814 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans dropped 37 rupees to 3,838 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil edged 3.55 rupees lower to 698.25 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 4 rupees to 3,792 rupees.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures fell for a third straight day to hit their lowest in more than two years as supplies were rising due to ongoing cane crushing amid weak demand from bulk consumers.

* The key January contract ended 0.5 percent lower at 2,783 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 2,775 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Nov. 8, 2011.

* Spot sugar nudged up 2 rupees to 2,878 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

GUAR SEED:

Indian guar seed futures rose on value buying supported by a pick-up in demand from mills at lower levels, while the withdrawal of a special margin also aided sentiment.

* India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) withdrew a 10 percent special margin on the long side of all guar seed and guar gum contracts with effect from Wednesday.

* The December contract rose 2.73 percent to 4,890 rupees per 100 kg. The contract fell more than 10 percent between Nov. 20 and Dec. 3.

* Spot guar seed rose 157 rupees to 4,857 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur.

CHICKPEAS:

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on buying at lower levels, supported by expectations of a pick-up in local demand though ongoing sowing operations capped the gains.

* The December chana contract rose 0.44 percent to 2,945 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 2,911 rupees, a level last seen on Oct. 7.

* Chana rose by 25 rupees to 2,855 rupees per 100 kg in the Bikaner spot market in Rajasthan.

JEERA:

Indian jeera futures rose on export demand though ongoing sowing and prospects of a better crop capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera for December delivery finished up 0.91 percent at 12,450 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 25 rupees to 12,840 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures rose on hopes of improvement in local demand in the winter season, while excessive rains in Andhra Pradesh raised concerns about the quality of the crop.

* The key December contract finished up 1.84 percent at 5,080 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric prices inched down a rupee to 5,240 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)