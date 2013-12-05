MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Thursday on a strong rupee, a drop in overseas edible oil prices and due to moderate demand in local spot markets.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The key January soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 1.44 percent at 3,759.5 rupees ($60.88) per 100 kg, while the January soyoil fell 1.23 percent to 704.35 rupees per 10 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Thursday as investors booked profits from gains in the previous session.

* The rapeseed contract for January ended 0.84 percent lower at 3,782 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 25 rupees to 3,863 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil edged up 1.5 rupees to 699.75 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 17 rupees to 3,809 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell for a fourth straight day to their lowest level in more than two years on sluggish demand from bulk consumers and ample supplies as the country is set to produce surplus sugar for the fourth straight year.

* The key January contract dropped 0.25 percent to 2,776 rupees per 100 kg. It fell to 2,772 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest since Nov. 8, 2011.

* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar fell 16 rupees to 2,862 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell as supplies from the new season crop started arriving in spot markets amid sluggish demand and prospects of higher output.

* The January contract finished 2 percent lower at 4,850 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot guar fell 65 rupees to 4,792 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on weak demand and as sowing was progressing well due to conducive weather.

* The January chana contract fell 1.10 percent to 3,032 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana was steady at 2,975 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to weak local demand and good progress of sowing amid favourable weather.

* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera for December delivery finished down 0.34 percent at 12,407.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 40 rupees to 12,800 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell as local supplies are still high, while there are plenty of carry-forward stocks and demand is weak.

* The key December contract closed down 1.77 percent at 4,990 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric was almost steady at 5,240 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad. ($1 = 61.75 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)