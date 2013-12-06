MUMBAI Dec 6 Indian sugar futures snapped a four-day losing streak on Friday on lower-level buying after the government announced plans to support the cash-strapped sugar industry.

* India is considering giving sugar companies cheap loans and incentives for production of raw varieties as part of efforts to help beleaguered mills, the country's farm minister said on Friday.

* The key January contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.43 percent at 2,788 Indian rupees per 100 kg. It fell to 2,772 rupees in the previous session, the lowest since Nov. 8, 2011.

* Spot sugar edged up 7 rupees to 2,869 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian rapeseed and soyoil futures edged higher on bargain-buying, driven by an upside in overseas palm oil prices, while soybeans ended flat as demand was sluggish in spot markets.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Friday on growers' estimates that output in the world's No. 2 producer had fallen steeply, and on floods that could delay harvesting.

* The key January soybean contract closed unchanged at 3,759.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the January soyoil rose 0.89 percent to 710.60 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for January finished up 0.29 percent at 3,793 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 27 rupees to 3,836 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil edged up 0.85 rupees to 700.60 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 9 rupees to 3,800 rupees.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose due to some value buying on hopes of a pick-up in guar gum demand from the food sector, though arrivals from the new crop and prospects of higher output capped the gains.

* The January contract rose 0.82 percent to 4,890 rupees per 100 kg. It fell more than 37 percent between Sept. 12 and Dec. 5.

* Spot guar rose by 8 rupees to 4,800 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on buying at lower prices, though good progress in sowing restricted the upside.

* The January chana contract rose 1.78 percent to 3,086 rupees per 100 kg. It fell more than 8 percent between Nov. 16 and Dec. 5.

* Spot chana fell 25 rupees to 2,950 rupees per 100 kg, in Delhi.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell, tracking a bearish spot market amid good progress in sowing.

* The actively traded jeera for December delivery ended down 0.52 percent at 12,342.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 23 rupees to 12,777 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures ended flat as weak demand offset concerns that heavy rainfall in key growing areas might have damaged the crop.

* The key December contract closed unchanged at 4,980 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric fell 21 rupees to 5,219 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)