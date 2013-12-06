MUMBAI Dec 6 Indian sugar futures snapped a
four-day losing streak on Friday on lower-level buying after the
government announced plans to support the cash-strapped sugar
industry.
* India is considering giving sugar companies cheap loans
and incentives for production of raw varieties as part of
efforts to help beleaguered mills, the country's farm minister
said on Friday.
* The key January contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.43 percent at 2,788 Indian
rupees per 100 kg. It fell to 2,772 rupees in the previous
session, the lowest since Nov. 8, 2011.
* Spot sugar edged up 7 rupees to 2,869 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Indian rapeseed and soyoil futures edged higher on
bargain-buying, driven by an upside in overseas palm oil prices,
while soybeans ended flat as demand was sluggish in spot
markets.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Friday on
growers' estimates that output in the world's No. 2 producer had
fallen steeply, and on floods that could delay harvesting.
* The key January soybean contract closed unchanged
at 3,759.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the January soyoil
rose 0.89 percent to 710.60 rupees per 10 kg.
* The rapeseed contract for January finished up 0.29
percent at 3,793 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell
27 rupees to 3,836 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil edged up 0.85
rupees to 700.60 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged down 9 rupees to 3,800 rupees.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures rose due to some value buying on
hopes of a pick-up in guar gum demand from the food sector,
though arrivals from the new crop and prospects of higher output
capped the gains.
* The January contract rose 0.82 percent to 4,890
rupees per 100 kg. It fell more than 37 percent between Sept. 12
and Dec. 5.
* Spot guar rose by 8 rupees to 4,800 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on buying at lower
prices, though good progress in sowing restricted the upside.
* The January chana contract rose 1.78 percent to
3,086 rupees per 100 kg. It fell more than 8 percent between
Nov. 16 and Dec. 5.
* Spot chana fell 25 rupees to 2,950 rupees per 100 kg, in
Delhi.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell, tracking a bearish spot market
amid good progress in sowing.
* The actively traded jeera for December delivery
ended down 0.52 percent at 12,342.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera fell 23 rupees to 12,777 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures ended flat as weak demand offset
concerns that heavy rainfall in key growing areas might have
damaged the crop.
* The key December contract closed unchanged at
4,980 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric fell 21 rupees to 5,219 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)