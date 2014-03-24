MUMBAI, March 24 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Monday on a stronger rupee, and tracking overseas palm oil prices which dropped on sluggish demand.

* Oilseeds and soyoil are likely to edge higher on Tuesday on thin supplies of soybeans in the local spot market.

* A stronger rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and trims gains of oilmeal exporters. The rupee closed at its highest level against the dollar in nearly eight months on Monday.

* The April soybean contract ended lower 0.53 percent at 4,218 rupees ($69.41) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, while the April soyoil contract fell 0.44 percent to 708.5 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key April rapeseed contract ended 0.41 percent down at 3,406 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended steady as a pick-up in demand due to the summer season offset a drop in overseas prices.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer in India, the world's largest consumer.

* The key April contract edged up 0.07 percent to 3,031 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures are expected to edge higher in the next session on concerns about production due to heavy rainfall in key producing states.

* The April chana contract ended up 0.12 percent at 3,257 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures are likely to ease on Tuesday on ample supplies due to a rise in production amid higher carry-forward stocks.

* The April contract ended up 0.43 percent at 4,715 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures jumped on export inquiries and thin supplies, though they are likely to open lower in the next session on profit-taking.

* The key April contract ended up 1.67 percent at 6,314 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on bargain-buying, though expectations of higher output are likely to pull prices lower in the next session.

* The key April contract ended up 0.40 percent at 10,005 rupees per 100 kg.

Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs)

Contract Closing price Pct change

April wheat 1,582 -0.19

April corn 1,214 -0.08

============================================== ($1 = 60.77 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)