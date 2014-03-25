MUMBAI, March 25 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures extended losses on Tuesday on sluggish demand and a stronger rupee, though thin supplies of soybeans in local spot markets limited the downside.

* Futures are likely to tread water on Wednesday as rapeseed supplies from the new season crop are expected to rise in the coming weeks.

* A stronger rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and trims gains of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee rose to its highest level in nearly eight months on Tuesday.

* The April soybean contract ended lower 0.78 percent at 4,185.5 rupees ($69.18) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, while the April soyoil contract fell 1.04 percent to 701.1 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key April rapeseed contract ended 0.26 percent down at 3,397 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures are likely to open lower on Wednesday on sluggish exports demand, but a pick-up in demand at local spot markets due to the summer season is seen limiting the downside.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer in India, the world's largest consumer.

* The key April contract edged up 0.1 percent at 3,034 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended steady and are expected to edge higher in the next session on concerns about production due to heavy rainfall in key producing states.

* The April chana contract ended down 0.06 percent at 3,255 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures fell on ample supplies due to a rise in production amid higher carry-forward stocks.

* The April contract ended down 1.91 percent at 4,625 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on profit-taking. They are likely to trade in a narrow range in the next session.

* The key April contract ended down 1.43 percent at 6,224 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures are likely to ease on expectations of higher output.

* The key April contract ended up 1.9 percent at 10,195 rupees per 100 kg.

Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs)

Contract Closing price Pct change

April wheat 1,587 0.32

April corn 1,201 -1.07

============================================== ($1 = 60.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)