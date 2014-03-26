MUMBAI, March 26 Indian sugar futures jumped on Wednesday to their highest level in seven months due to a pick-up in demand in the summer season and on concerns about production next year as metrological agencies forecast emergence of the El Nino weather pattern.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises from bulk consumers during the summer in India, the world's largest consumer.

* The key April contract ended 1.38 percent higher at 3,076 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after hitting a high of 3,079 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Aug. 19, 2013.

* Futures are likely to open lower on Thursday as higher prices are discouraging exports.

* Indian sugar merchants are struggling to sign new export deals, as a surge in domestic prices to a seven-month peak and a firm rupee prompt buyers to wait for cheaper supplies from Thailand.

OILSEEDS

Oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on thin supplies of soybeans and a drop in edible oil imports in February.

* Futures are likely to tread water on Thursday as rapeseed supplies from the new season crop are expected to rise in the coming weeks.

* The April soybean contract ended higher 0.38 percent at 4,201.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the April soyoil contract rose 0.59 percent to 705.25 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key April rapeseed contract ended 0.62 percent higher at 3,418 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEAS

Chana, or chickpea, futures edged higher on concerns about production due to heavy rainfall in key producing states.

* Futures are likely to extend gains in the next session.

* The April chana contract ended up 0.52 percent at 3,272 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose on bargain-buying, though ample supplies due to a rise in production and higher carry-forward stocks capped the upside.

* The April contract finished up 0.32 percent at 4,640 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures jumped on depleting supplies and exports inquiries.

* The key April contract ended up 1.6 percent at 6,324 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures eased on expectations of higher output.

* The key April contract ended down 0.98 percent at 10,095 rupees per 100 kg.

================================================

Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs)

===============================================

Contract Closing price Pct change

April wheat 1,608 1.3

April corn 1,181 -1.67

============================================== (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)