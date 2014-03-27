MUMBAI, March 27 Indian sugar futures extended gains on Thursday to hit their highest level in more than seven months on a rally in overseas prices and as bulk consumers raised purchases in local spot markets.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer in India, the world's largest consumer.

* The key April contract ended 0.78 percent higher at 3,100 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after hitting a high of 3,108 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Aug. 19, 2013.

* Futures are likely to open lower on Friday as the slowdown in exports may prompt profit-taking.

* Indian sugar merchants are struggling to sign new export deals, as a surge in domestic prices to a seven-month peak and a firm rupee prompt buyers to wait for cheaper supplies from Thailand.

OILSEEDS

Oilseeds and soyoil futures rose due to robust demand in local spot markets and on thin supplies of soybeans.

* Futures are likely to drop on Friday on profit-taking, driven by losses in overseas edible oil prices.

* The April soybean contract ended higher 1.62 percent at 4,269.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the April soyoil contract rose 0.34 percent to 707.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key April rapeseed contract ended 0.61 percent higher at 3,439 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's sunflower oil imports are likely to jump more than half to a record high in the year through October 2014, as it trims palm oil purchases on a likely drop in output from Indonesia and Malaysia, said an executive at India's biggest edible oil buyer.

CHICKPEAS

Chana, or chickpea, futures extended gains on an improvement in demand and concerns about production due to heavy rainfall in key producing states.

* Futures are likely to tread water in the next session.

* The April chana contract ended up 0.58 percent at 3,291 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose by their daily limit on an improvement in demand for guar gum.

* Futures are likely to ease on Friday on ample supplies due to a rise in production.

* The April contract finished up 4 percent at 4,825 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures edged higher on depleting supplies and exports inquiries.

* The key April contract ended up 0.16 percent at 6,334 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on lower-than expected supplies in spot markets from the new season crop.

* The key April contract ended up 0.45 percent at 10,140 rupees per 100 kg.

================================================

Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs)

===============================================

Contract Closing price Pct change

April wheat 1,602 -0.37

April corn 1,163 -1.52

============================================== (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)