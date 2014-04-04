MUMBAI, April 4 Indian sugar futures were trading near their highest level in 14-1/2 months on Friday evening, buoyed by robust demand from bulk consumers like ice-cream and cold drink makers.

* At 1225 GMT, the key April contract was up 0.46 percent at 3,266 rupees ($54.34) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after rising to 3,279 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since January 22, 2013.

* Futures are likely to fall on Monday on profit-taking, though robust demand in spot markets seen limiting the downside, dealers said.

* Indian sugar mills produced 21.5 million tonnes of the sweetener in the first half of the 2013/14 season that started on Oct. 1, down 7 percent from a year earlier, a producers' body said on Wednesday.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soybean futures rose following gains in overseas markets, while soyoil futures were trading lower on strong rupee, which makes imports of edible oil cheaper.

* U.S. soybean futures were poised to finish the week up more than 3 percent on shrinking U.S. supplies.

* The May soyoil contract was down 0.15 percent at 706.05 rupees per 10 kg.

* The May soybean contract closed 0.26 percent higher at 4,399.5 rupees per 100 kg, while May rapeseed contract edged up 0.03 percent to 3,511 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures fell on higher production estimate and weak demand in spot markets.

* The April contract ended down 0.84 percent at 4,730 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged lower on higher supplies from new season crop.

* The key April contract ended down 0.30 percent at 9,940 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Jeera production is expected to rise to 6.5-7 million bags of 55 kg each in 2014, from 4.5-5 million bags a year earlier due to expanded area under cultivation and favourable weather, spot traders said.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures extended losses on sluggish demand.

* The key April contract ended down 2.77 percent at 6,188 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended lower on higher supplies from new season crop and weak demand in the spot markets.

* Chana futures are likely to open lower in the next session, analysts said.

* The April chana contract ended down 2.11 percent at 3,150 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

Corn futures were trading lower on sluggish exports demand.

* The April corn contract was down 1.13 percent at 1,137 rupees per 100 kg, while April wheat eased 0.71 percent to 1,549 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 60.1 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Joyjeet Das)