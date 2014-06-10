MUMBAI, June 10 Indian sugar futures extended
gains on Tuesday on the back of strong demand in spot market
from bulk consumers and concerns over next year's production as
the weather department has forecast lower rainfall in cane
growing areas.
* India's monsoon is expected to bring below-average
rainfall this year, with precipitation between June and
September to be between 90 and 96 percent of the long-term
average.
* Sugar futures are likely to open steady on Wednesday as
prices have fallen in the overseas market.
* At 1202 GMT, the key July contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 0.33 percent at 3,055
rupees per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS, SOYOIL
Indian soybean futures jumped on concerns over soybean
production as oilseed-growing central India is likely to receive
less than normal rainfall in 2014.
* Rapeseed and soyoil also rose, but a drop in Malaysian
palm oil prices restricted the upside.
* Oilseeds and soyoil are likely to open slightly higher on
Wednesday, dealers said.
* The key July soybean contract jumped 1.48 percent
to 4,331 rupees per 100 kg, while the July rapeseed
contract edged up 0.49 percent to 3,466 rupees per 100
kg.
* The July soyoil contract was up 0.39 percent at
667.55 rupees per 10 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures climbed higher on concerns that production
in the next season may drop due to forecast of lower-than-normal
rainfall in north-western India.
* The July contract closed 1.26 percent higher at
5,220 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures rebounded on buying at lower
levels, though ample supplies capped the upside.
* Futures are likely to extend gains in the next session.
* The July chana contract rose 0.39 percent to 2,799
rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose as demand in spot market improved on
concerns over next year's output.
* The key July contract finished up 0.96 percent at
5,985 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged higher on an improvement
in demand in the spot market.
* The key July contract rose 0.60 percent to 10,890
rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
Corn futures jumped more than 2 percent on concerns over the
production of rainfed crop amid forecast of patchy rainfall.
* Wheat futures edged higher following gains in other farm
commodities.
* The July corn contract was 2.08 percent higher at
1,082 rupees per 100 kg, while July wheat edged up 0.67
percent to 1,512 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)