MUMBAI, June 10 Indian sugar futures extended gains on Tuesday on the back of strong demand in spot market from bulk consumers and concerns over next year's production as the weather department has forecast lower rainfall in cane growing areas.

* India's monsoon is expected to bring below-average rainfall this year, with precipitation between June and September to be between 90 and 96 percent of the long-term average.

* Sugar futures are likely to open steady on Wednesday as prices have fallen in the overseas market.

* At 1202 GMT, the key July contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 0.33 percent at 3,055 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS, SOYOIL

Indian soybean futures jumped on concerns over soybean production as oilseed-growing central India is likely to receive less than normal rainfall in 2014.

* Rapeseed and soyoil also rose, but a drop in Malaysian palm oil prices restricted the upside.

* Oilseeds and soyoil are likely to open slightly higher on Wednesday, dealers said.

* The key July soybean contract jumped 1.48 percent to 4,331 rupees per 100 kg, while the July rapeseed contract edged up 0.49 percent to 3,466 rupees per 100 kg.

* The July soyoil contract was up 0.39 percent at 667.55 rupees per 10 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures climbed higher on concerns that production in the next season may drop due to forecast of lower-than-normal rainfall in north-western India.

* The July contract closed 1.26 percent higher at 5,220 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures rebounded on buying at lower levels, though ample supplies capped the upside.

* Futures are likely to extend gains in the next session.

* The July chana contract rose 0.39 percent to 2,799 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose as demand in spot market improved on concerns over next year's output.

* The key July contract finished up 0.96 percent at 5,985 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged higher on an improvement in demand in the spot market.

* The key July contract rose 0.60 percent to 10,890 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

Corn futures jumped more than 2 percent on concerns over the production of rainfed crop amid forecast of patchy rainfall.

* Wheat futures edged higher following gains in other farm commodities.

* The July corn contract was 2.08 percent higher at 1,082 rupees per 100 kg, while July wheat edged up 0.67 percent to 1,512 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)