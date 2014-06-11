(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)
NEW DELHI, June 11 Indian soyoil futures rose on
Wednesday, bucking the trend in global markets where palm oil
prices slid to near eight-month lows.
* But soybean and rapeseed futures fell on poor meal demand
from India's traditional buyers in Southeast Asia.
* Oilseed futures are likely to open higher on Thursday on
expectations that monsoon rains could turn patchy.
* At 1218 GMT, the July soyoil contract was up 0.09
percent at 667.95 rupees per 10 kg.
* The key July soybean contract closed down 0.83
percent at 4,295 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity &
Derivatives Exchange, while the July rapeseed contract
edged down 0.37 percent to 3,453 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures ended lower on weak demand.
* The July contract ended down 0.38 percent at 5,200
rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures fell on weak demand and ample supplies.
* The key July contract shed 0.29 percent to 3,053
rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures extended losses on weak export demand, although
concerns over the next year's output due to a forecast of lower
rainfall restricted the downside.
* The key July contract finished down 0.56 percent
at 5,948 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on higher demand in the spot
market.
* The key July contract rose 0.18 percent to 10,910
rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures fell weak demand but concerns over
production of summer-sown pulses provided some support.
* Futures are likely to open higher in the next session.
* The July chana contract fell 0.07 percent to 2,797
rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* Corn and wheat futures eased on ample supplies.
* The July corn contract was 0.65 percent lower at
1,066 rupees per 100 kg, while July wheat edged down
0.33 percent to 1,507 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)