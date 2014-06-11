(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)

NEW DELHI, June 11 Indian soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, bucking the trend in global markets where palm oil prices slid to near eight-month lows.

* But soybean and rapeseed futures fell on poor meal demand from India's traditional buyers in Southeast Asia.

* Oilseed futures are likely to open higher on Thursday on expectations that monsoon rains could turn patchy.

* At 1218 GMT, the July soyoil contract was up 0.09 percent at 667.95 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key July soybean contract closed down 0.83 percent at 4,295 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange, while the July rapeseed contract edged down 0.37 percent to 3,453 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED Guar seed futures ended lower on weak demand.

* The July contract ended down 0.38 percent at 5,200 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR Sugar futures fell on weak demand and ample supplies.

* The key July contract shed 0.29 percent to 3,053 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC Turmeric futures extended losses on weak export demand, although concerns over the next year's output due to a forecast of lower rainfall restricted the downside.

* The key July contract finished down 0.56 percent at 5,948 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on higher demand in the spot market.

* The key July contract rose 0.18 percent to 10,910 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA Chana, or chickpea, futures fell weak demand but concerns over production of summer-sown pulses provided some support.

* Futures are likely to open higher in the next session.

* The July chana contract fell 0.07 percent to 2,797 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* Corn and wheat futures eased on ample supplies.

* The July corn contract was 0.65 percent lower at 1,066 rupees per 100 kg, while July wheat edged down 0.33 percent to 1,507 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)