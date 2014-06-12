MUMBAI, June 12 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Thursday, tracking a rise in overseas palm oil prices and on concerns over production of summer-sown crops due to forecast of lower rainfall.

* India's monsoon is expected to bring below-average rainfall this year, with precipitation between June and September to be between 90 and 96 percent of the long-term average.

* Monsoon rains in India were 48 percent below average levels in the week to June 11, data from the weather office showed on Thursday, reflecting the late onset of the annual rains over the southern Kerala coast.

* Oilseed and soyoil futures are likely to extend gains on Friday as sowing of soybean has been delayed in central India.

* The key July soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.21 percent to 4,304 rupees per 100 kg, while the July rapeseed contract rose 0.26 percent to 3,462 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 12:17 GMT, the July soyoil contract was up 0.5 percent at 669 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures were treading water as a drop in global prices offset strong demand in the local spot market from bulk consumers and concerns over next year's production.

* Sugar futures are likely to open slightly higher on Friday as India has increased the subsidy for raw sugar to boost output and exports.

* The key July contract was down 0.07 percent at 3,050 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures jumped on robust demand in physical markets and on concerns that production in the next season may drop due to forecast of lower-than-normal rainfall in north-western India.

* The July contract closed 2.7 percent higher at 5,340 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures rebounded on buying at lower levels, though ample supplies capped the upside.

* Futures are likely to extend gains on Friday as output of summer-sown pulses could be hit by poor rainfall.

* The July chana contract rose 1.97 percent to 2,852 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures surged as demand in the spot market improved on concerns over next year's output.

* The key July contract finished up 4 percent at 6,184 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged higher on an improvement in demand in the spot market.

* The key July contract jumped 1.88 percent to 11,115 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

Corn futures rose on concerns over the production of rainfed crop amid forecast of patchy rainfall.

* Wheat futures edged lower on ample supplies.

* The July corn contract was 1.57 percent higher at 1,102 rupees per 100 kg, while July wheat edged down 0.13 percent to 1,505 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)