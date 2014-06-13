MUMBAI, June 13 Indian soybean futures fell on Friday on profit-taking, while soyoil and rapeseed rose, tracking gains in overseas palm oil prices.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open higher in the next session on concerns over the production of summer-sown crops due to forecast of lower rainfall.

* India's monsoon is expected to bring below-average rainfall this year, with precipitation between June and September seen between 90 and 96 percent of the long-term average.

* Monsoon rains in India were 48 percent below average levels in the week to June 11, data from the weather office showed on Thursday, reflecting the late onset of the annual rains over the southern Kerala coast.

* The key July soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange edged down 0.49 percent to 4,283 rupees ($71.71) per 100 kg, while the July rapeseed contract rose 0.26 percent to 3,471 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 12:42 GMT, the July soyoil contract was up 0.84 percent at 673 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell on profit-taking driven by ample supplies, though rising global prices limited the downside.

* Sugar futures are likely to open higher in the next session as India has increased the subsidy for raw sugar to boost output and exports.

* The key July contract was down 0.16 percent at 3,028 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures extended gains on buying at lower levels and concerns over production of summer-sown pulses due to a delay in the arrival of monsoon rains.

* The July chana contract rose 0.18 percent to 2,857 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures surged on robust demand in the spot market amid dwindling supplies.

* Futures are likely to extend gains next week on concerns over next year's output due to expected patchy rainfall.

* The key July contract finished up 2.65 percent at 6,348 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged lower on higher supplies in the spot market.

* The key July contract eased 0.22 percent to 11,090 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures eased on profit-taking, though the downside was restricted by concerns that production in the next season may drop due to lower-than-normal rainfall expected in north-western India.

* The July contract closed 0.94 percent lower at 5,290 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

Corn futures rose on concerns over output of the rainfed crop amid forecast of patchy rainfall.

* The July corn contract was 0.64 percent higher at 1,109 rupees per 100 kg, while July wheat nudged up 0.07 percent to 1,506 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 59.7300 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)