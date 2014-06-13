MUMBAI, June 13 Indian soybean futures fell on
Friday on profit-taking, while soyoil and rapeseed rose,
tracking gains in overseas palm oil prices.
* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open higher in
the next session on concerns over the production of summer-sown
crops due to forecast of lower rainfall.
* India's monsoon is expected to bring below-average
rainfall this year, with precipitation between June and
September seen between 90 and 96 percent of the long-term
average.
* Monsoon rains in India were 48 percent below average
levels in the week to June 11, data from the weather office
showed on Thursday, reflecting the late onset of the annual
rains over the southern Kerala coast.
* The key July soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange edged down 0.49 percent to
4,283 rupees ($71.71) per 100 kg, while the July rapeseed
contract rose 0.26 percent to 3,471 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 12:42 GMT, the July soyoil contract was up 0.84
percent at 673 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell on profit-taking driven by ample
supplies, though rising global prices limited the downside.
* Sugar futures are likely to open higher in the next
session as India has increased the subsidy for raw sugar to
boost output and exports.
* The key July contract was down 0.16 percent at
3,028 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures extended gains on buying at
lower levels and concerns over production of summer-sown pulses
due to a delay in the arrival of monsoon rains.
* The July chana contract rose 0.18 percent to 2,857
rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures surged on robust demand in the spot market
amid dwindling supplies.
* Futures are likely to extend gains next week on concerns
over next year's output due to expected patchy rainfall.
* The key July contract finished up 2.65 percent at
6,348 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged lower on higher supplies
in the spot market.
* The key July contract eased 0.22 percent to 11,090
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures eased on profit-taking, though the
downside was restricted by concerns that production in the next
season may drop due to lower-than-normal rainfall expected in
north-western India.
* The July contract closed 0.94 percent lower at
5,290 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
Corn futures rose on concerns over output of the rainfed
crop amid forecast of patchy rainfall.
* The July corn contract was 0.64 percent higher at
1,109 rupees per 100 kg, while July wheat nudged up 0.07
percent to 1,506 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 59.7300 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)