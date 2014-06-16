NEW DELHI, June 16 Indian soyoil futures rose in line with the global market where palm oil prices jumped for a third straight day because of higher crude oil prices.

* Rapeseed rose due to concerns of poor monsoon rains, while soybean fell due to weak demand in the domestic market.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open higher in the next session on concerns over the production of summer-sown crops due to forecast of lower rainfall.

* India's monsoon is expected to bring below-average rainfall this year, with precipitation between June and September seen between 90 and 96 percent of the long-term average.

* Monsoon rains in India were 48 percent below average levels in the week to June 11, data from the weather office showed on Thursday, reflecting the late onset of the annual rains over the southern Kerala coast.

* The key July soyoil contract was up 0.34 percent at 682 rupees per 10 kg.

* At 1242 GMT, the July rapeseed contract rose 1.15 percent to 3,511 rupees per 100 kg, while the July soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange edged down 2.31 percent to 4,184 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

* Indian sugar futures fell on profit-taking driven by ample supplies, though rising global prices limited the downside.

* Sugar futures are likely to open higher in the next session as India has increased the subsidy for raw sugar to boost output and exports.

* The key July contract was down 0.16 percent at 3,026 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

* Chana, or chickpea, futures extended gains on buying at lower levels and concerns over production of summer-sown pulses due to a delay in the arrival of monsoon rains.

* The July chana contract rose 1.40 percent to 2,898 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

* Turmeric futures fell on profit-taking.

* The key July contract finished down 1.07 percent at 6,280 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

* Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged lower on higher supplies in the spot market.

* The key July contract eased 1.89 percent to 10,880 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

* Guar seed futures eased on profit-taking, though the downside was restricted due to concerns that production in the next season may drop due to lower-than-normal rainfall expected in north-western India.

* The July contract closed 0.47 percent lower at 5,265 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* Corn futures rose on concerns over output of the rainfed crop amid forecast of patchy rainfall.

* The July corn contract was 2.16 percent higher at 1,134 rupees per 100 kg, while the July contract for wheat nudged up 0.33 percent to 1,511 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anand Basu)