NEW DELHI, June 17 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended weak on Tuesday amid profit-taking as poor quality of arrivals in central India dragged spot prices down. They may extend losses in the next day's opening session.

* The July chana contract fell 2.6 percent to 2,825 rupees ($47.32) per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

GUAR SEED

* Guar seed futures ended down amid profit-taking on poor off take and steady supplies. They are expected to open weak in the next session.

* The July contract closed 2.28 percent lower at 5,145 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

* Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged lower on weak export and domestic demand. Jeera futures are expected open down even on Wednesday.

* The key July contract eased 1.3 percent to 10,735 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

* Turmeric futures ended down on profit-taking.

* The key July contract closed 1.0 percent down at 6,216 rupees per 100 kg.

SOYOIL & OILSEEDS

* Soyoil fell as investors booked profits, while soybean dropped in the absence of any major demand trigger for soymeal and soyoil, which are derived after processing the oilseed crop.

* Rapeseed also fell on profit-taking as sowing prospects for summer oilseed crops such as groundnut and soybean improved in central India with approaching monsoon rains.

* Soy futures are likely to open weak while rapeseed is also expected to open down in the next session as planting prospects for summer crops including soybean improved.

* At 1250 GMT, the July soyoil contract was down 0.5 percent at 678 rupees per 10 kg.

* The July soybean contract ended 1.0 percent down to 4,140 rupees per 100 kg, while the key rapeseed contract ended 0.4 percent down to 3,498 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

* Indian sugar futures traded flat in the absence of any major trigger in the spot market. They may open weak on ample supplies, reflecting ample supplies.

* The key July contract quoted almost flat at 3,020 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* Corn futures fell as monsoon rains made progress towards growing areas of interior South India, while wheat remained flat in the absence of any major trigger.

* The July corn contract was 1.32 percent down at 1,118 rupees per 100 kg, while the July contract for wheat almost flat at 1,512 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 59.7 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)