MUMBAI, June 19 Indian soyoil futures fell On Thursday, tracking weakness in the Malaysian palm oil futures, while soybean futures ended down on sluggish local demand and weak exports of soymeal.

* Rapeseed futures however, rose on thin local supplies and on concerns about poor monsoon rains.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower for the first time in five sessions on Thursday, weighed down by worries over weakening exports and a strong ringgit, though a pick up in fuel demand due to turmoil in Iraq stemmed the losses.

* Soybean and soyoil futures are likely to extend losses in the next session as well due to weak demand, analysts said.

* At 1250 GMT, the key July soyoil contract was down 0.54 percent at 681.20 rupees per 10 kg the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.

* The July rapeseed contract rose 0.37 percent to 3,537 rupees per 100 kg, while the July soybean contract edged down 1.27 percent to 4,046 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's monsoon is expected to bring below-average rainfall this year, with precipitation between June and September seen between 90 and 96 percent of the long-term average.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures were almost steady on Thursday as some selling pressure offset a rise in local demand due to increased consumption of ice creams and soft drinks in the hot weather. Sugar futures are expected to open higher on Friday due to higher local demand.

* India has increased the subsidy for raw sugar to boost output and exports.

* The key July contract inched down 0.07 percent at 3,039 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to higher stocks and sluggish local demand, though concerns over delay in the arrival of monsoon rains restricted the downside.

* The July chana contract ended down 1.01 percent to 2,826 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on a drop in overseas demand.

* The key July contract closed 0.71 percent at 6,418 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended weak and may open lower on Friday due to subdued demand from local and overseas buyers amid sufficient arrivals.

* The key July contract fell 0.23 percent to 10,830 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures fell on weak exports, though concerns that production in the next season may drop due to lower-than-normal rainfall expected in north-western India, limited the downside.

* The July contract closed 0.76 percent lower at 5,200 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The July corn contract was 1.45 percent higher at 1,119 rupees per 100 kg on concerns over weak rains. The July contract for wheat nudged up 0.46 percent to 1,522 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)