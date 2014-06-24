MUMBAI, June 24 Indian soyoil futures rose on Tuesday, following Malaysian palm oil futures, though soybean and rapeseed futures ended weak due to sluggish export demand of soymeal.

* Oilseed futures are expected to open weak on Wednesday due to subdued demand from local buyers and lacklustre soymeal exports, analysts said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures recovered earlier losses to briefly hit a near one-month high on Tuesday, before ending the session little changed as crude prices eased and traders positioned themselves ahead of key export data.

* At 1148 GMT, the key July soyoil contract was up 0.33 percent at 696.40 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.

* The July rapeseed contract fell 0.14 percent to 3,537 rupees per 100 kg, while the July soybean contract slipped 1.67 percent to 3,932 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday and are likely to open higher on Wednesday due to increase in import duty on sugar and on additional sops for exporters.

* The key July contract on the NCDEX rose 1.26 percent to 3,144 rupees per 100 kg.

* India will raise its import duty on sugar to 40 percent from 15 percent, as the government tries to revive business at mills that owe farmers around $1.84 billion, the food minister said on Monday.

* The hike in import duty will make overseas purchases nearly unfeasible for refiners in the world's biggest consumer of the sweetener, hitting shipments from suppliers such as Brazil, Thailand and Pakistan.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures closed higher on delay in monsoon rains, though subdued demand from local buyers limited the upside.

* The July chana contract ended up 1.10 percent to 2,850 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher on some fresh overseas demand, though higher-than-expected spot supplies restricted the upside.

* The key July contract advanced 0.35 percent to 11,395 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures slipped on profit-taking and are expected to open steady-to-weak in the next session due to a drop in overseas demand.

* The key July contract closed 0.33 percent down at 6,618 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended higher due to forecast of weak monsoon that has raised concern about the production in the next season.

* The July contract closed 3.99 percent higher at 5,600 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The July corn contract was 0.80 percent higher at 1,131 rupees per 100 kg as a delay in rains has pushed back sowing operations.

* The July contract for wheat edged down 0.13 percent to 1,531 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)