NEW DELHI, June 25 Indian soyoil futures fell on Wednesday, shrugging off gains in the overseas market where benchmark Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third session.

* Soybean futures dropped due to poor soymeal sales, but the rapeseed contract marginally rose due to some improvement in demand.

* Oilseed futures are likely to open weak on Thursday due to weak demand from local buyers and lacklustre soymeal exports.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third session on Wednesday to their highest in nearly a month, after a small improvement in export data raised hopes of a recovery in demand, and as the ongoing conflict in Iraq propped up crude prices.

* At 1209 GMT, the key July soyoil contract was down 0.15 percent at 696 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.

* The July soybean contract slipped 0.41 percent to 3,916 rupees per 100 kg, while the July rapeseed contract rose 0.08 percent to 3,540 rupees per 100 kg. SUGAR

* Indian sugar futures fell 0.19 percent after posting gains in the past few days due to an increase in import duty and some incentives for mills.

* The key July contract on the NCDEX fell 0.19 percent to 3,125 rupees per 100 kg.

* India will raise its import duty on sugar to 40 percent from 15 percent, as the government tries to revive business at mills that owe farmers around $1.84 billion, the food minister said on Monday.

* The hike in import duty will make overseas purchases nearly unfeasible for refiners in the world's biggest consumer of the sweetener, hitting shipments from suppliers such as Brazil, Thailand and Pakistan. CHICKPEA

* Chana, or chickpea, futures closed higher on a delay in monsoon rains, though subdued demand from local buyers limited the upside.

* The July chana contract ended up 0.32 percent to 2,859 rupees per 100 kg. CUMIN SEED

* Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended lower on some weakness in overseas demand and higher-than-expected supplies in the spot market.

* The key July contract fell 0.48 percent to 11,340 rupees per 100 kg. TURMERIC

* futures slipped on profit-taking and are expected to open steady-to-weak in the next session due to a drop in overseas demand.

* The key July contract closed 0.97 percent down at 6,554 rupees per 100 kg. GUAR SEED

* Guar seed futures ended higher due to the forecast of a weak monsoon that has raised concerns about production in the next season.

* The July contract closed up 1.52 percent at 5,685 rupees per 100 kg. CORN, WHEAT

* The July corn contract was 0.53 percent higher at 1,132 rupees per 100 kg as a delay in rains has pushed back sowing operations.

* The July contract for wheat edged up 0.07 percent to 1,532 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)