MUMBAI, July 3 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Thursday, following gains in the U.S. market and as sowing of soybeans has been delayed in central India due to subdued rainfall.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open lower in the next session as the weather department has said conditions are favourable for monsoon rains to advance in soybean-growing areas of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

* Chicago soybean futures edged up on Thursday, taking a breather after dropping over the past four sessions to the lowest since mid-February amid expectations of a record U.S. output.

* The key July soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.3 percent to 3,962 rupees per 100 kg, while the July rapeseed contract rose 0.43 percent to 3,488 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 12:17 GMT, the July soyoil contract was up 0.46 percent at 693.60 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures were steady as a drop in overseas prices offset healthy demand in local spot markets and concerns over next year's production.

* Sugar futures are likely to open higher in the next session.

* The key July contract was down 0.03 percent at 3,079 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures eased on ample supplies, though concerns about production of summer-sown pulses limited the downside.

* The July chana contract fell 0.64 percent to 2,807 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures surged on robust demand in the spot market amid dwindling supplies.

* Futures are likely to extend gains in the next session on concerns over next year's output due to patchy rainfall in growing areas.

* The key July contract finished up 2.64 percent at 6,446 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged higher due to an improvement in demand.

* The key July contract rose 0.63 percent to 11,200 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures jumped as lower-than-normal rainfall in top producing Rajasthan state stoked concerns about production.

* The July contract closed 2.57 percent higher at 5,605 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

Corn and wheat futures rose following gains in overseas markets and on thin supplies in local spot markets.

* The July corn contract was 0.35 percent higher at 1,159 rupees per 100 kg, while July wheat nudged up 0.13 percent to 1,529 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)