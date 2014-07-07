MUMBAI, July 7 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose on Monday on a weak rupee, a delay in soybean
sowing and as palm oil prices rose overseas on expectations of a
decline in inventories.
* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open higher in
the next session as soybean sowing is unlikely to pick up
anytime soon, dealers said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Monday on
speculation that stocks in the world's No. 2 grower would fall
for the first time in four months, although investor caution
ahead of an official industry report capped
gains.
* The key October soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange rose 0.63 percent to 3,824
rupees ($63.72) per 100 kg, while the August rapeseed
contract jumped 0.9 percent to 3,576 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 12 GMT, the August soyoil contract was up 0.4
percent at 684.80 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures edged lower on sluggish demand, though
concerns over next year's production limited the downside.
* Sugar futures are likely to open lower in the next
session.
* The key August contract was down 0.48 percent at
3,104 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures eased on ample supplies and
government raids to check hoarding.
* The August chana contract fell 0.64 percent to
2,791 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures surged on robust demand in the spot market
amid dwindling supplies.
* Futures are likely to extend gains in the next session on
concerns over next year's output due to patchy rainfall in
growing areas.
* The key August contract finished up 1.46 percent
at 6,664 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged higher due to an
improvement in demand and concerns over production due to scanty
rainfall in top producing Gujarat state.
* The key August contract rose 0.7 percent to 11,555
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures fell on profit-taking, though
lower-than-normal rainfall in top producing Rajasthan state
restricted the downside.
* The August contract closed 1.62 percent lower at
5,785 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
Corn and wheat futures fell on sluggish demand.
* The August corn contract was 0.74 percent lower
at 1,200 rupees per 100 kg, while August wheat edged
down 0.45 percent to 1,538 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 60.0125 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)