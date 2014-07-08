MUMBAI, July 8 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Tuesday on a stronger rupee and following losses in overseas markets, though a delay in soybean sowing in central India restricted the downside.

* Chicago soy fell for a seventh session on Tuesday to trade near its lowest in five months as near-perfect crop weather across the U.S. Midwest buoyed hopes of record production.

* A stronger rupee makes imports of edible oil cheaper and trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Tuesday.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to extend losses in the next session due to sluggish export demand for the Indian oilmeal.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange fell 1.73 percent to 3,758 rupees per 100 kg, while the August rapeseed contract eased 0.64 percent to 3,553 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 12:23 GMT, the August soyoil contract was down 0.44 percent at 679.20 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended losses on sluggish demand and a slowdown in exports, though concerns about production next year limited the downside.

* Sugar futures are likely to open steady in the next session.

* The key August contract was down 0.26 percent at 3,093 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures extended losses on ample supplies and government raids to check hoarding.

* The August chana contract fell 1.29 percent to 2,755 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures dropped as the monsoon revived in key producing southern states, though dwindling supplies limited the downside.

* The key August contract finished down 1.02 percent at 6,596 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on profit-taking and a slowdown in demand at higher prices.

* The key August contract eased 0.65 percent to 11,480 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures fell on profit-taking, though a lower-than-normal rainfall in top producing Rajasthan state restricted the downside.

* The August contract closed 0.78 percent lower at 5,740 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

Corn and wheat futures were treading water as thin supplies offset a drop in overseas prices.

* The August corn contract was 0.08 percent lower at 1,192 rupees per 100 kg, while August wheat nudged down 0.07 percent to 1,539 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)