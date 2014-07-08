MUMBAI, July 8 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures fell on Tuesday on a stronger rupee and following losses
in overseas markets, though a delay in soybean sowing in central
India restricted the downside.
* Chicago soy fell for a seventh session on Tuesday to trade
near its lowest in five months as near-perfect crop weather
across the U.S. Midwest buoyed hopes of record
production.
* A stronger rupee makes imports of edible oil cheaper and
trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on
Tuesday.
* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to extend losses in
the next session due to sluggish export demand for the Indian
oilmeal.
* The key October soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange fell 1.73 percent to 3,758
rupees per 100 kg, while the August rapeseed contract
eased 0.64 percent to 3,553 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 12:23 GMT, the August soyoil contract was down
0.44 percent at 679.20 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures extended losses on sluggish demand and
a slowdown in exports, though concerns about production next
year limited the downside.
* Sugar futures are likely to open steady in the next
session.
* The key August contract was down 0.26 percent at
3,093 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures extended losses on ample
supplies and government raids to check hoarding.
* The August chana contract fell 1.29 percent to
2,755 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures dropped as the monsoon revived in key
producing southern states, though dwindling supplies limited the
downside.
* The key August contract finished down 1.02 percent
at 6,596 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on profit-taking and a
slowdown in demand at higher prices.
* The key August contract eased 0.65 percent to
11,480 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures fell on profit-taking, though a
lower-than-normal rainfall in top producing Rajasthan state
restricted the downside.
* The August contract closed 0.78 percent lower at
5,740 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
Corn and wheat futures were treading water as thin supplies
offset a drop in overseas prices.
* The August corn contract was 0.08 percent lower
at 1,192 rupees per 100 kg, while August wheat nudged
down 0.07 percent to 1,539 rupees per 100 kg.
