MUMBAI, July 9 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures extended losses on Wednesday, following weaker overseas
markets and on sluggish exports demand for Indian soymeal.
* U.S. soybean futures dropped to their lowest since early
February as near-perfect crop weather across the U.S. Midwest
buoyed hopes of record production.
* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open steady in
the next session as soybean sowing has been delayed in top
producing central state of Madhya Pradesh due to scanty
rainfall.
* The key October soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.62 percent to 3,697
rupees per 100 kg, while the August rapeseed contract
fell 0.51 percent to 3,535 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 12:25 GMT, the August soyoil contract was down
0.86 percent at 672 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures edged up on concerns about production
next year due to poor rainfall in top producing western state of
Maharashtra.
* Sugar futures are likely to open higher in the next
session.
* The key August contract was up 0.03 percent at
3,087 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures rebounded on bargain-buying,
though ample supplies capped the upside.
* The August chana contract rose 1.31 percent to
2,791 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell on profit-taking and as the monsoon
revived in key producing southern states.
* The key August contract finished down 2.8 percent
at 6,412 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up on concerns about
production.
* The key August contract climbed up 0.61 percent to
11,550 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures ended steady as profit-taking offset
concerns about production due to lower-than-normal rainfall in
top producing Rajasthan state.
* The August contract closed 0.09 percent higher at
5,745 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
Corn futures fell following a drop in global prices, while
wheat futures nudged up on thin supplies.
* The August corn contract was 0.42 percent lower
at 1,182 rupees per 100 kg, while August wheat edged up
0.32 percent to 1,544 rupees per 100 kg.
