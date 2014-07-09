MUMBAI, July 9 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures extended losses on Wednesday, following weaker overseas markets and on sluggish exports demand for Indian soymeal.

* U.S. soybean futures dropped to their lowest since early February as near-perfect crop weather across the U.S. Midwest buoyed hopes of record production.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open steady in the next session as soybean sowing has been delayed in top producing central state of Madhya Pradesh due to scanty rainfall.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.62 percent to 3,697 rupees per 100 kg, while the August rapeseed contract fell 0.51 percent to 3,535 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 12:25 GMT, the August soyoil contract was down 0.86 percent at 672 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged up on concerns about production next year due to poor rainfall in top producing western state of Maharashtra.

* Sugar futures are likely to open higher in the next session.

* The key August contract was up 0.03 percent at 3,087 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures rebounded on bargain-buying, though ample supplies capped the upside.

* The August chana contract rose 1.31 percent to 2,791 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on profit-taking and as the monsoon revived in key producing southern states.

* The key August contract finished down 2.8 percent at 6,412 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up on concerns about production.

* The key August contract climbed up 0.61 percent to 11,550 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended steady as profit-taking offset concerns about production due to lower-than-normal rainfall in top producing Rajasthan state.

* The August contract closed 0.09 percent higher at 5,745 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

Corn futures fell following a drop in global prices, while wheat futures nudged up on thin supplies.

* The August corn contract was 0.42 percent lower at 1,182 rupees per 100 kg, while August wheat edged up 0.32 percent to 1,544 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)