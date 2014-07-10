MUMBAI, July 10 Indian sugar futures rose on Thursday on an improvement in demand from bulk consumers and concerns about production next year due to poor rainfall in top producing western state of Maharashtra.

* Sugar futures are likely to extend gains in the next session.

* At 12:10 GMT, the key August contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 0.49 percent at 3,100 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soyoil and rapeseed futures rose following gains in Malaysian palm oil prices, while soybeans fell due to poor exports demand for soymeal.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, bouncing off a nine-month low hit in early trades, after an industry report showed that stocks in the No.2 producer sank to a one-year low, signalling tighter supplies ahead.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open higher in the next session as soybean sowing has been delayed in top producing central state of Madhya Pradesh due to scanty rainfall.

* The key October soybean contract dropped 0.41 percent to 3,682 rupees per 100 kg, while the August rapeseed contract rose 0.57 percent to 3,555 rupees per 100 kg.

* The August soyoil contract was up 0.21 percent at 670.60 rupees per 10 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures fell on profit-taking, though concerns about production due to lower-than-normal rainfall in top producing Rajasthan state limited the downside.

* The August contract closed 1.83 percent lower at 5,640 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended steady as bargain-buying offset ample supplies and weak demand.

* The August chana contract closed unchanged at 2,791 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on profit-taking and as the monsoon revived in key producing southern states.

* The key August contract finished down 0.41 percent at 6,386 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on sluggish demand, though concerns about production limited the downside.

* The key August contract dropped 0.30 percent to 11,515 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

Corn futures were treading water, while wheat rose on thin supplies.

* The August corn contract was 0.08 percent lower at 1,186 rupees per 100 kg, while August wheat finished up 1.62 percent at 1,569 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)