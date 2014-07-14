NEW DELHI, July 14 Indian soyoil futures fell on Monday, tracking weak overseas markets, while the soybean contract dropped because of poor demand for Indian soymeal.

* Malaysian palm oil futures slipped to a more than nine-month low on Monday, tracking heavy losses in overseas soy and crude oil markets, while a firmer ringgit further dampened buying interest in the tropical oil.

* Soybean futures are likely to open higher in the next session as sowing has been delayed in top producing state of Madhya Pradesh due to scanty rainfall.

* At 1232 GMT, the August soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was down 0.69 percent at 666 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key October soybean contract closed down 1.26 percent at 3,692 rupees per 100 kg, while the August rapeseed contract rose 0.78 percent to 3,613 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

* Indian sugar futures marginally fell due some weakness in demand as monsoon typically cools demand for ice-creams and soft drinks.

* Sugar futures are likely to open higher in the next session. The key August contract fell 0.03 percent to 3,086 rupees per 100 kg. CHICKPEA

* Chana, or chickpea, futures rebounded on bargain buying, though ample supplies capped the upside.

* The August chana contract rose 1.48 percent to 2,885 rupees per 100 kg. TURMERIC

* Turmeric futures rose despite a revival in monsoon rains in key producing southern states.

* The key August contract finished up 1.26 percent at 6,608 rupees per 100 kg. CUMIN SEED

* Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up on concerns around production.

* The key August contract climbed up 0.39 percent to 11,725 rupees per 100 kg. GUAR SEED

* Guar seed futures fell as monsoon rains gathered pace in some of the key growing regions of top producing Rajastah state.

* The August contract closed 1.52 percent higher at 5,525 rupees per 100 kg. CORN, WHEAT

* Corn futures rose due to good export demand, while wheat futures nudged up on thin supplies.

* The August corn contract was 2.74 higher at 1,237 rupees per 100 kg, while August wheat edged up 1.50 percent to 1,624 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)