NEW DELHI, July 14 Indian soyoil futures fell on
Monday, tracking weak overseas markets, while the soybean
contract dropped because of poor demand for Indian soymeal.
* Malaysian palm oil futures slipped to a more than
nine-month low on Monday, tracking heavy losses in overseas soy
and crude oil markets, while a firmer ringgit further dampened
buying interest in the tropical oil.
* Soybean futures are likely to open higher in the next
session as sowing has been delayed in top producing state of
Madhya Pradesh due to scanty rainfall.
* At 1232 GMT, the August soyoil contract on the
National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was down 0.69 percent
at 666 rupees per 10 kg.
* The key October soybean contract closed down 1.26
percent at 3,692 rupees per 100 kg, while the August rapeseed
contract rose 0.78 percent to 3,613 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
* Indian sugar futures marginally fell due some weakness in
demand as monsoon typically cools demand for ice-creams and soft
drinks.
* Sugar futures are likely to open higher in the next
session. The key August contract fell 0.03 percent to
3,086 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
* Chana, or chickpea, futures rebounded on bargain buying,
though ample supplies capped the upside.
* The August chana contract rose 1.48 percent to
2,885 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
* Turmeric futures rose despite a revival in monsoon rains
in key producing southern states.
* The key August contract finished up 1.26 percent
at 6,608 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
* Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up on concerns around
production.
* The key August contract climbed up 0.39 percent to
11,725 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
* Guar seed futures fell as monsoon rains gathered pace in
some of the key growing regions of top producing Rajastah state.
* The August contract closed 1.52 percent higher at
5,525 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* Corn futures rose due to good export demand, while wheat
futures nudged up on thin supplies.
* The August corn contract was 2.74 higher at 1,237
rupees per 100 kg, while August wheat edged up 1.50
percent to 1,624 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)