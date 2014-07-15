NEW DELHI, July 15 Indian soyoil futures fell on Tuesday, reflecting lower June vegetable oil imports by the world's biggest importer, while the soybean contract dropped because of poor demand for Indian soymeal.

* The latest report of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) also weighed on prices. The USDA now expects the U.S. soybean harvest to grow by 4.5 percent to a record 3.8 billion bushels, topping analysts' expectations by 0.7 percent.

* Soybean futures are likely to open higher in the next session as sowing has been delayed in the top producing state of Madhya Pradesh due to scanty rainfall.

* At 0121 GMT, the August soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was down 0.18 percent at 668 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key October soybean contract closed down 0.05 percent at 3,690 rupees per 100 kg, while the August rapeseed contract rose 0.22 percent to 3,621 rupees per 100 kg. SUGAR

* Indian sugar futures fell due to some weakness in demand as the monsoon season typically cools demand for ice-creams and soft drinks.

* Sugar futures are likely to open higher in the next session. The key August contract fell 0.19 percent to 3,077 rupees per 100 kg. CHICKPEA

* Chana, or chickpea, futures rebounded on bargain buying, though ample supplies capped the upside.

* The August chana contract rose 0.14 percent to 2,889 rupees per 100 kg. TURMERIC

* Turmeric futures fell due to a revival in monsoon rains in key producing southern states.

* The key August contract finished 0.48 percent lower at 6,576 rupees per 100 kg. CUMIN SEED

* Jeera, or cumin seed, futures remained unchanged.

* The key August contract was at 11,725 rupees per 100 kg. GUAR SEED

* Guar seed futures rose on inadequate rains in some key growing regions of top producing Rajasthan state.

* The August contract closed 3.08 percent higher at 5,695 rupees per 100 kg. CORN, WHEAT

* Corn futures fell due to poor export demand, while wheat futures dropped on higher supplies.

* The August corn contract was 0.65 lower at 1,223 rupees per 100 kg, while August wheat fell 0.37 percent to 1,618 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)