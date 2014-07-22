MUMBAI, July 22 Indian soybean futures ended lower on Tuesday on subdued exports of soymeal while weak cues from global markets also weighed on sentiment.

* Soyoil futures edged up on worries about lower sowing of oilseeds.

* Although the monsoon has picked up over the past few days, rains were 15 percent below average in the past week, data from the weather office showed.

* The key August soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) edged up 0.03 percent to 683.20 rupees per 10 kg at 1235 GMT, while the October soybean contract ended 0.68 percent lower at 3,811 rupees per 100 kg.

* The August rapeseed contract slipped 0.63 percent to 3,635 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell due to ample supplies in the domestic market amid slack demand from local buyers.

* The key August contract was down 0.42 percent at 3,064 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose on concerns about sowing operations in Rajasthan, the top producing state, due to lower-than-normal rainfall.

* The August contract closed 1.38 percent higher at 5,500 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures closed weaker on low demand from millers amid steady supplies in the spot market.

* The August chana contract closed 1.49 percent lower at 2,845 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended weaker in the absence of fresh overseas inquiries.

* The key August contract finished 0.76 percent lower at 6,530 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to a fall in daily supplies and on some local demand.

* The key August contract rose 0.22 percent to 11,570 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The August corn contract was 0.25 percent lower at 1,208 rupees per 100 kg, while August wheat gained 0.31 percent at 1,608 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)