MUMBAI, July 23 Indian oilseeds futures closed
weaker on Wednesday as rains picked up in some parts of the
country and on subdued exports of soymeal.
* Soyoil fell tracking weak Malaysian palm oil futures.
* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are expected to open lower on
Thursday due to the improvement in rainfall, analysts said.
* "Farm futures have been weighed down by a recovery in
rains in some parts but rains are still lower than average,"
said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives
and Commodities.
* The key August soyoil contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 0.38 percent to
679.40 rupees per 10 kg at 1227 GMT, while the October soybean
contract ended 2.60 percent lower at 3,712 rupees per
100 kg.
* The August rapeseed contract slipped 0.99 percent
to 3,599 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell on Wednesday and are expected to
trade weak in the next session, weighed down by large spot
supplies and sluggish demand from local buyers.
* The key August contract was down 0.39 percent at
3,070 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures fell due to a pick-up in rains and on weak
demand for guar gum from exporters.
* The August contract closed 1.64 percent lower at
5,410 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures fell on weak demand from millers
and higher-than-expected supplies in the spot market.
* The August chana contract closed 0.53 percent
lower at 2,830 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures closed weaker and are expected to extend
losses in the next session due to subdued overseas and local
demand amid higher carry-forward stocks.
* The key August contract finished 1.84 percent
lower at 6,410 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended weaker on
lower-than-expected overseas demand.
* The key August contract fell 1.08 percent to
11,445 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The August corn contract was 0.58 percent lower at
1,195 rupees per 100 kg, while August wheat edged down
0.06 percent to 1,607 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)