MUMBAI, July 24 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose on Thursday on some value-buying, supported by
bullish cues from overseas markets.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher, snapping a
three-day losing streak as investors short-covered positions
ahead of the long weekend and as a small recovery in the
comparative soy oil markets provided some relief to palm.
* The key August soyoil contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.29 percent at
683.80 rupees per 10 kg at 1202 GMT, while the October soybean
contract ended 0.54 percent higher at 3,732 rupees per
100 kg.
* The August rapeseed contract rose 0.67 percent to
3,623 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures were higher on expectation of a pick-up
in local demand ahead of festivals, though large supplies
limited the upside.
* "Domestic demand of sugar is expected to remain higher in
the coming two months because of festivals," said Mukesh
Kuwadia, the secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants
Association.
* India will celebrate festivals like Raksha Bandhan,
Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi in August.
* The key August contract rose 0.46 percent to 3,084
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures ended higher on some lower-level buying,
supported by a fall in local supplies.
* The August contract closed 1.94 percent higher at
5,515 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures edged up on lower area under
summer-sown pulses due to delayed rains, though subdued demand
restricted the upside.
* The August chana contract closed 0.21 percent
higher at 2,836 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were higher on some local demand, though
higher carry-forward stocks may weigh on sentiment on Friday.
* The key August contract closed 0.69 percent higher
at 6,444 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on higher-than-expected
local supplies amid weak spot demand.
* The key August contract fell 0.44 percent to
11,395 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The August corn contract ended unchanged at 1,192
rupees per 100 kg, while August wheat fell 0.43 percent
to 1,600 rupees per 100 kg.
