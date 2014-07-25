MUMBAI, July 25 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures dropped on Friday following weakness in overseas markets and on sluggish exports of soymeal.

* Chicago new-crop soybeans edged lower, giving up some recent gains struck on concerns over dry U.S. weather and strong end-user demand, but may find support from forecasts for less rain.

* The key August soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.15 percent at 682.40 rupees per 10 kg at 1218 GMT, while the October soybean contract ended 0.18 percent lower at 3,725 rupees per 100 kg.

* The August rapeseed contract fell 0.33 percent to 3,611 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell on Friday and are expected to trade slightly weaker in the next trading session due to ample supplies in the local market and lower-than-expected demand.

* The key August contract fell 0.29 percent to 3,077 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, dealers expect local demand to improve from August as India will celebrate festivals like Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended higher as lower rainfall in leading cultivating states raised concerns about sowing.

* The August contract closed 2.36 percent higher at 5,645 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures rose supported by lower area under summer-sown pulses due to delayed rains.

* The August chana contract closed 0.70 percent higher at 2,856 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended higher due to lower rainfall and as spot demand outweighed large stocks.

* The key August contract closed 1.61 percent higher at 6,548 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to a fall in local supplies and on some overseas demand.

* The key August contract rose 0.96 percent to 11,505 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The August corn contract ended 0.17 percent higher at 1,195 rupees per 100 kg, while August wheat edged up 0.06 percent to 1,601 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)