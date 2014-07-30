NEW DELHI, July 30 Indian guar seed futures fell
sharply on Wednesday as heavy rainfall over the main producing
state of Rajasthan boosted sowing of the crop.
* Guar seed futures are expected to open weaker in the next
session as the western state is forecast to receive heavy
showers.
* The August contract closed 3.7 percent down at
5,220 rupees ($70) per 100 kg on the National Commodity &
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
SUGAR
Sugar futures fell as investors took note of heavy rainfall
over the cane-growing areas of western India, and are expected
to trade weaker in the next trading session due to ample
supplies in local markets and lower-than-expected demand.
* The key August contract fell 1.6 percent to 3,004
rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Traders expect domestic demand to improve from August as
India will celebrate a host of festivals such as Raksha Bandhan,
Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended down after rain in the
main producing state of Gujarat disrupted trading activities in
spot markets.
* The key August contract ended down 1.3 percent at
11,275 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures fell slightly as the monsoon
improved in rainfed areas of western India where the crop is
grown.
* The August chana contract ended 0.2 percent lower
at 2,874 rupees per 100 kg.
EDIBLE OIL COMPLEX
Soybean futures closed lower taking cues from healthy
conditions of the oilseed crop in the United States, while
domestic soyoil futures were quoted lower as the festive demand
related to Ramadan was over.
* Rapeseed futures did not reflect the sentiment in the soy
complex as market arrivals were almost exhausted.
* The key August soyoil contract was 0.4 percent
down at 678.6 rupees per 10 kg at 1255 GMT, while the October
soybean contract ended 0.7 percent lower at 3,634 rupees
per 100 kg.
* The August rapeseed contract was 0.2 percent up at
3,592 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended higher as spot demand outweighed
large stocks.
* The key August contract closed 0.8 percent higher
at 6,470 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The August corn contract ended 1.4 percent down at
1,166 rupees per 100 kg, taking cues from higher global
supplies, while August wheat edged down 0.1 percent to
1,599 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 60.06 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)