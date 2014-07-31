MUMBAI, July 31 Indian guar seed futures fell more than 3 percent on Thursday and may open lower in the next trading session as rains in the top producing state of Rajasthan raised hopes of a recovery in sowing.

* The August contract closed 3.36 percent down at 5,030 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended weaker and may continue to trade lower on Friday due to some improvement in the monsoon in the leading pulses-cultivating regions.

* The August chana contract ended 2.33 percent lower at 2,807 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures were lower, weighed down by rains in the cane-cultivating regions while large spot supplies also added to the downside.

* The key August contract fell 0.27 percent to 2,995 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Traders, however, expect sugar to trade steady on Friday on hopes of a recovery in local demand.

* Traders expect domestic demand to improve from August as India will celebrate a host of festivals such as Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on sufficient local supplies amid weak local demand.

* The key August contract ended down 0.84 percent at 11,180 rupees per 100 kg.

EDIBLE OIL COMPLEX

Oilseeds and soyoil futures were up on some buying interest at lower levels ahead of festivals, though the trend for the next session looks weaker due to a pick-up in the monsoon.

* The key August soyoil contract was 0.18 percent up at 676.4 rupees per 10 kg at 1256 GMT, while the October soybean contract ended 0.14 percent higher at 3,639 rupees per 100 kg.

* The August rapeseed contract was 0.14 percent up at 3,597 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended lower due to some showers in Andhra Pradesh, the top cultivating state, and on weak local demand.

* The key August contract closed 0.80 percent lower at 6,418 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders, however, expect local demand to improve from August due to festivals.

CORN, WHEAT

The August corn contract ended 2.09 percent higher at 1,170 rupees per 100 kg, while August wheat edged down 0.12 percent to 1,597 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)