NEW DELHI Aug 1 Indian guar seed futures fell on Friday and may open lower in the next session, as monsoon rains in the top guar growing state of Rajasthan revived recently.

* The August contract closed 0.4 percent down at 5,010 rupees ($81.9) per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended almost flat and may open lower due to good monsoon rains over the main pulses areas.

* The August chana contract ended at 2,805 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures were lower, weighed down by rains in the cane areas of western India. Ample spot supplies are expected to keep prices down in the next session.

* The key August contract fell 0.4 percent to 3,005 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Traders, however, expect domestic demand to improve in August, as India will celebrate festivals such as Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up on short covering but the contract is expected to open weak on large local supplies.

* The key August contract ended up 0.5 percent at 11,240 rupees per 100 kg.

EDIBLE OIL COMPLEX

Soybean futures were up on buying interest as area coverage for the main summer oilseed crop fell due to poor rains over the country's oilseeds regions.

* Soyoil went up due to a weakness in the Indian currency which made overseas purchases cheaper.

* Rapeseed futures witnessed profit taking.

* The key September soyoil contract was 0.4 percent up at 671 rupees per 10 kg at 0129 GMT, while the October soybean contract ended 1.1 percent higher at 3,678 rupees per 100 kg.

* The August rapeseed contract was 0.6 percent down at 3,595 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended almost flat although buying interests were visible on lower acreage in Andhra Pradesh, a top producing state in Southern India.

* The key August contract closed 0.03 percent up at 6,420 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The August corn contract ended flat at 1,170 rupees per 100 kg, while August wheat edged down 2.1 percent to 1,564 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 61.18 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)