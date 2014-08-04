MUMBAI Aug 4 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures
fell following losses in Malaysian palm oil prices and on good
rainfall in soybean growing areas in the last few days.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday as fears of
rising output amid slackening overseas demand piled pressure on
to the tropical oil, while weaker comparative soyoil prices
weighed.
* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open lower in
the next session as demand is subdued in spot markets.
* At 12:01 GMT, the key September soyoil contract on
the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was down 0.36
percent at 667 rupees per 10 kg.
* The key October soybean contract dropped 0.76
percent to 3,650 rupees per 100 kg, while the September rapeseed
contract fell 0.52 percent to 3,620 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures were treading water as sluggish demand
in the spot market offset gains in overseas prices.
* Sugar futures are likely to open lower in the next session
on ample supplies.
* The key September contract was down 0.10 percent
at 3,048 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures hit a contract low as good rainfall in top
producing Rajasthan state over the last few days accelerated
sowing of the rainfed crop.
* The August contract closed 1.8 percent lower at
4,920 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 4,810 rupees.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures dropped on weak demand amid
ample supplies.
* The September chana contract closed down 1.38
percent at 2,851 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures jumped on good demand from exporters.
* The key September contract finished up 4 percent
at 6,892 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures eased on sluggish demand and
good rainfall in top producing Gujarat state last week.
* The key September contract dropped 0.87 percent to
11,335 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
Corn futures eased, while wheat futures rose tracking gains
in overseas markets.
* The September corn contract was 0.17 percent
lower at 1,203 rupees per 100 kg, while September wheat
finished up 1.59 percent at 1,600 rupees per 100 kg.
* Chicago wheat rose to a two-week high on Monday, rising
for a fourth consecutive session, as quality concerns in western
Europe increased investor appetite for U.S. wheat.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)