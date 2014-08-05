MUMBAI Aug 5 Indian soybean futures fell on Tuesday to their lowest level in nearly seven months on sluggish export demand for soymeal, while rapeseed and soyoil dropped tracking losses in Malaysian palm oil prices.

* Soybean futures are likely to extend losses on Wednesday as the key growing areas received good rainfall last week.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell in thin trade on Tuesday, tracking losses in overseas soyoil markets, with uncertainty about bigger global edible oil supplies keeping prices stuck in range bound trade.

* At 12:01 GMT, the key September soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was down 0.96 percent at 663 rupees per 10 kg, while the September rapeseed contract eased 0.28 percent to 3,610 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key October soybean contract closed down 1.23 percent at 3,607 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,604 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since January 13, 2014.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged higher on a slight improvement in demand and concerns over cane-crushing in Uttar Pradesh state.

* Sugar mills in India's top cane producing state will not crush cane in the new season starting in October, as they will not be able to pay high state-set cane price to farmers.

* Sugar futures are likely to open lower in the next session on ample supplies.

* The key September contract was up 0.85 percent at 3,075 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose on bargain buying after hitting a contract low in the previous session, though gains were capped by a pickup in sowing in top producing Rajasthan state.

* The August contract closed 2.9 percent higher at 5,050 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 4,810 rupees in the previous session.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on profit-taking after surging 4 percent in the previous session.

* The key September contract finished down 0.29 percent at 6,872 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures eased on good rainfall in top producing Gujarat state last week.

* The key September contract dropped 0.09 percent to 11,325 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures edged higher on lower-level buying driven by concerns over the production of summer-sown pulses.

* The September chana contract closed up 1 percent at 2,881 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

Corn and wheat futures eased following losses in the overseas markets.

* The September corn contract was 0.75 percent lower at 1,196 rupees per 100 kg, while September wheat finished down 0.13 percent at 1,598 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)