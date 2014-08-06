MUMBAI Aug 6 Indian soybean futures fell on Wednesday to their lowest level in nearly seven months on a slowdown in soymeal exports, while rapeseed and soyoil dropped following weakness in Malaysian palm oil prices.

* Soybean futures are likely to extend losses on Thursday as the key oilseed growing areas have been receiving ample rain.

* Malaysian palm oil futures slipped to a near-one-year low on Wednesday, stretching losses into a third straight session as a bout of technical selling dragged on prices that were already under pressure from weaker competing edible oils.

* At 11:57 GMT, the key September soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was down 0.09 percent at 659.40 rupees per 10 kg, while the September rapeseed contract eased 0.58 percent to 3,589 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key October soybean contract closed down 1.36 percent at 3,558 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,543 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since January 13, 2014.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged higher on a slight improvement in demand and concerns over next year's sugar production.

* The key September contract was up 0.13 percent at 3,070 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar mills in India's top cane producing state of Uttar Pradesh will not crush cane in the new season starting in October, as they will not be able to pay high state-set cane prices to farmers.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose on bargain buying after hitting a contract low earlier this week, though gains were capped by a pickup in sowing in top producing Rajasthan state.

* The August contract closed 0.4 percent higher at 5,070 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 4,810 rupees on Monday.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on profit-taking driven by an improvement in supplies in the spot market.

* The key September contract finished down 0.38 percent at 6,846 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures eased on good rainfall in top producing Gujarat state last week, brightening crop prospects.

* The key September contract dropped 0.09 percent to 11,315 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures eased on ample supplies, though concerns over the production of summer-sown pulses restricted the downside.

* The September chana contract closed down 1 percent at 2,852 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

Corn futures edged higher on delay in sowing in some areas, while wheat fell on the government decision to release stocks in the open market.

* The September corn contract was 0.17 percent higher at 1,198 rupees per 100 kg, while September wheat finished down 0.19 percent at 1,595 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)