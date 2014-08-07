BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
MUMBAI Aug 7 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures were steady on Thursday as a strong rupee offset bargain buying and gains in overseas markets.
* Oilseed futures are likely to open lower on Friday due to sluggish demand in local spot markets.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and reduces margins of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Thursday.
* At 11:56 GMT, the key September soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was down 0.06 percent at 660.80 rupees per 10 kg, while the September rapeseed contract eased 0.06 percent to 3,587 rupees per 100 kg.
* The key October soybean contract closed unchanged at 3,558 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,543 rupees earlier this week, the lowest level since January 13, 2014.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures were treading water as ample supplies offset an improvement in demand due to upcoming festivals.
* The key September contract was up 0.10 percent at 3,083 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar mills in India's top cane producing state of Uttar Pradesh will not crush cane in the new season starting in October, as they will not be able to pay high state-set cane prices to farmers.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures dropped as the recent rainfall in top producing Rajasthan state accelerated the sowing.
* The August contract closed 1.28 percent lower at 5,005 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 4,810 rupees on Monday.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rebounded on an improvement in demand.
* The key September contract finished up 1.11 percent at 6,922 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended flat as good rainfall in top producing Gujarat state last week brightened crop prospects amid tight supplies in the physical market.
* The key September contract ended up 0.09 percent at 11,325 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on bargain buying driven by concerns over the production of summer-sown pulses due to erratic weather and a pick-up in demand due to upcoming festivals.
* The September chana contract closed up 2 percent at 2,910 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
Corn futures edged lower tracking losses in global markets, while wheat futures rose.
* The September corn contract was 0.17 percent lower at 1,195 rupees per 100 kg, while September wheat finished up 0.38 percent at 1,601 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme