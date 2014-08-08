MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian soyoil futures edged higher on Friday on improved demand in the physical market due to upcoming festivals, while soybean ended flat as concerns over output offset sluggish soymeal exports.

* A drop in Malaysian palm oil prices weighed on sentiments. Malaysian palm oil futures dropped to a one-year low on Friday with the market on track for a fifth week of declines in six as expectations of higher output pressured prices.

* At 12:01 GMT, the key September soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 0.15 percent at 660.80 rupees per 10 kg, while the September rapeseed contract fell 0.59 percent to 3,566 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key October soybean contract closed up 0.06 percent at 3,560 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,543 rupees earlier this week, the lowest level since January 13, 2014.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open lower in the next session.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose on a delay in sowing and concerns heavy rainfall in some areas may damage the crop.

* The August contract closed 1.6 percent higher at 5,085 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 4,810 rupees on Monday.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose on an improvement in demand and concerns over the next year's production.

* The key September contract was up 0.23 percent at 3,086 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar mills in India's top cane producing state of Uttar Pradesh will not crush cane in the new season starting in October, as they will not be able to pay high state-set cane prices to farmers.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on ample rainfall in turmeric growing areas in the last few weeks that brightened crop prospects.

* The key September contract finished down 1.16 percent at 6,842 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on tight supplies in the physical market.

* The key September contract ended up 0.40 percent at 11,370 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on a pick-up in demand due to upcoming festivals and concerns over the production of summer-sown pulses due to erratic weather.

* The September chana contract closed up 0.52 percent at 2,925 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

Corn futures fell following losses in overseas prices and on subdued export demand.

* The September corn contract was 1.59 percent lower at 1,178 rupees per 100 kg, while September wheat finished up 0.31 percent at 1,606 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)